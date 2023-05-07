NDLEA continue to take the battle to the doorsteps of drug cartels as Nigeria renews fight against drug abuse and criminal activities

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesperson, said officials of the anti-narcotics agency were in the course of confiscating a massive consignment of a drug peddler when some gunmen confronted them

The anti-narcotics agency also seized blocks of compressed brown crystal meth in soap packets going to Australia

Ikeja, Lagos - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have engaged armed men of an unnamed wanted dr*g lord in a gun battle.

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesperson, said officials of the anti-narcotics agency were in the course of confiscating a massive consignment of the drug peddler when some gunmen loyal to the wanted dealer confronted them.

NDLEA personnel attempted to seize a large consignment of illegal drugs just shipped into Nigeria when they were attacked. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

In another development, the NDLEA seized blocks of compressed brown crystal meth in soap packets going to Australia.

Babafemi disclosed in a terse statement on Sunday, May 7.

“We’ll be sharing details of a gun battle between @ndlea_nigeria officers and armed men of a wanted dr*g lord in the course of seizing a large consignment just shipped in as well as the seizure of blocks of compressed brown crystal meth in soap packets going to Australia.”

Drug barons targeting, killing NDLEA operatives

Legit.ng recalls that in November 2022, the NDLEA chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) said dr*g barons were assassinating operatives of the agency in the renewed fight against drug abuse in Nigeria.

Against this background, Marwa emphasised the need for the urgent provision of barracks for operatives of the agency.

He said with President Muhammadu Buhari's approval, NDLEA was building barracks for its personnel for the first time.

