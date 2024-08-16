Three prominent drug traffickers and 16 accomplices have been handed a combined 302-year prison sentence for their roles in trafficking

The convictions are part of a larger crackdown where 414 drug traffickers and dealers were sentenced by the Federal High Court

Among others, Bolanle Dauda, arrested with 42 blocks of cocaine (47.5 kg) at the Lagos-Badagry expressway, received 21 years in prison or an N30 million fine

Three notorious drug lords, along with 16 other offenders, have been sentenced to a cumulative total of 302 years in prison for their involvement in trafficking and dealing in illegal drugs.

They were charged with trafficking substances including cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids, among others.

3 drug kingpins nabbed and convicted Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement released on Friday, August 15, by the spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi.

He announced that the 19 individuals are among 414 drug traffickers and dealers convicted by the Federal High Court across various states, including Benue, Bauchi, Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Gombe, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

These convictions took place between July 1 and July 31, 2024, following charges filed by the NDLEA, The Nation reported.

He stated:

"These sentences were secured following their arrests and thorough prosecution by the NDLEA."

Babafemi explained that one of the three kingpins, 50-year-old Bolanle Dauda, was apprehended during an intelligence-driven raid by a special operations unit of the NDLEA at Ibiye, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway, The Punch reported.

He added that Dauda was attempting to cross the land border to deliver a drug consignment in Ghana on May 25, 2024.

He said:

"At the time of his arrest, 42 blocks of cocaine weighing 47.5 kilograms were found in his possession."

Dauda was subsequently arraigned before Hon. Justice Ambrose Allagoa at the Federal High Court in Lagos, under charge number FHC/L/537C/2024.

He said:

"In a judgment delivered on July 19, 2024, Justice Allagoa sentenced him to 21 years in prison, with the alternative of a N30 million fine."

NDLEA nabs 34-year old kingpin in Lagos

Babafemi also reported that another drug kingpin, 34-year-old Ikeh Stanley Ifeanyi, was sentenced to prison after being arrested at the bustling Idumota market on Lagos Island.

During his arrest, authorities recovered approximately 1,100 ampoules of the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, totalling 6.480 kilograms.

Anyanwu bags 16years jail term

The third kingpin, Christian Anyanwu, was apprehended on November 26, 2022, with 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in custard tins among cosmetics and food items destined for Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

Anyanwu was subsequently charged before Justice Yellin Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Lagos and was convicted on July 12, 2024.

The judge sentenced Anyanwu to 16 years in prison, with four of those years to be served without the possibility of parole.

NDLEA statement as shared on X below:

NDLEA arrest of most wanted baron in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported that after years of eluding capture, 57-year-old Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, also known as Olowoidiogede or Temo, has been apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Mbonu and his associate were arrested on Wednesday, July 24.

Source: Legit.ng