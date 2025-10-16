Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon in the World Cup playoff, pending FIFA's official confirmation

Nigeria secured the playoff spot after beating Benin 4-0 and displacing Burkina Faso on the second-best table

Head coach Eric Chelle will be delighted with the return of two Super Eagles for the match after serving suspensions

Eric Chelle will welcome the news of the return of two Super Eagles stars to action after suspensions ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria battled hard to reach the playoffs on the final day of the group stage with a 4-0 win over Benin Republic despite a poor start.

Ademola Lookman returns for Super Eagles after his suspension against Benin Republic. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Victor Osimhen's hat-trick and Frank Onyeka's volley ensured that Nigeria finished second in Group C and displaced Burkina Faso on the playoffs table.

Nigeria could have secured the automatic ticket if Rwanda had gotten a result against South Africa, but the Amavubi fell to a 3-0 defeat in Mbombela.

The Eagles will face the Panthers Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoffs, and will face the winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo if they win, pending FIFA's official confirmation.

Eric Chelle’s side will progress to the intercontinental playoffs if they manage to win the African playoff, with a chance to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2 Super Eagles stars to return from suspension

One of the incidents that rocked Group C during the qualifiers was FIFA sanctioning South Africa for fielding Teboho Mokoena during the 2-0 win over Lesotho in March despite a yellow card accumulation.

The incident has made other teams extra cautious with monitoring their players’ disciplinary records, with Nigerians widely circulating Ademola Lookman’s suspension against Benin on social media.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year picked up bookings in successive matches against South Africa and Lesotho and missed the Benin clash.

The Atalanta forward is now cleared to return for the Super Eagles in next month's crucial playoff against Gabon in Morocco on November 13.

Chelle will also be delighted with the return of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after serving a two-month ban for breaching fair play rules with a suspicious yellow card.

Maduka Okoye returns to action after his betting suspension. Photo by sportinphoto/DeFodi Images.

According to Football Italia, Okoye received a yellow card against Lazio in March 2024, and there was a spike in betting in the Udine area, though the goalkeeper was cleared of being complicit.

Udinese confirmed that he has returned to training with the team as his suspension ends on October 19 and could return to action against Cremonese on Monday night.

His return could be a timely boost for the Super Eagles amid Stanley Nwabali’s attitude problems in recent matches. Okoye last played for Nigeria during the friendly against Russia in June.

Semi Ajayi suspended for Gabon clash

Legit.ng reported that Semi Ajayi is suspended for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Gabon after picking up a yellow card against Benin Republic.

The Hull City defender, who recently returned to the Super Eagles after a long injury, picked up his first booking on matchday one against Lesotho in 2023.

