The Super Eagles have been handed a massive advantage ahead of the World Cup playoffs

Nigeria has been ranked as the highest ranking team going into the playoffs for the World Cup ticket

Nigeria qualified for the World Cup playoffs after finishing second in Group C behind South Africa

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup received a major boost following the latest FIFA rankings.

The three-time AFCON winners fought hard to reach the playoffs on the final day of the group stage with a 4-0 win over Benin Republic despite a poor start during the qualifying campaign.

A hat-trick from Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen and a goal from Brentford defender Frank Onyeka, ensured that Nigeria finished second in the CAF qualification group C to displace Burkina Faso on the playoffs table.

Super Eagles are on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the playoffs.

Super Eagles could have gotten the automatic ticket if the Amavubi of Rwanda had secured a victory against South Africa, but they lost 3-0 in Mbombela, according to FOX Sports.

FIFA release ranking ahead of playoffs

Super Eagles will take on the Panthers of Gabon, while Cameroon meets DR Congo in the second tie, and both matches are set for November 13, with the winners clashing three days later for Africa’s final inter-confederation play-off slot.

The inter-confederation play-offs, scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, will feature six teams from around the world, one each from Africa, Asia, South America, and Oceania, alongside two from North and Central America.

According to Score Nigeria, Nigeria are currently the highest-ranked team and will play only one match at the Intercontinental Playoffs in March.

The Super Eagles are ranked 45th, Costa Rica are placed 47th, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon sit in 52nd and, the Lions of Mesopotamia of Iraq are 58th.

Meanwhile, the Leopards of DR Congo are 60th, the Falcons of the UAE are 67th, the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica are 69th, the Green Condors of Bolivia are 77th, the Panthers of Gabon are 79th, Curacao are 86th, and New Caledonia are ranked 150th, according to FIFA.

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman will face Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs in Morocco next November.

Lookman Ademola in, Semi Ajayi out vs Gabon

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman is set to return as the Super Eagles face Gabon in their crucial playoffs next November.

The reigning CAF Player of the Year picked up his second yellow card against Lesotho, which prevented him from featuring against Benin Republic in their last 2026 World Cup qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hull City defender Semi Ajayi is suspended for the playoff after picking up a yellow card against Benin Republic. Ajayi, who is returning from injury, picked up his first yellow card against Lesotho in 2023.

