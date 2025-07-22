Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has received two-month ban for illegal betting, but avoids a four-year fraud sentence

Italian authorities flagged Okoye for a suspicious yellow card during Lazio vs Udinese game last season

Udinese has released a statement clearing Okoye of match-fixing, while also pledging their full support for the Super Eagles star

Super Eagles and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been slapped with a two-month ban after being found guilty of illegal betting by the Italian football authorities.

The controversy erupted from a March 11, 2024 Serie A clash between Udinese and Lazio, where Okoye received a yellow card for time-wasting in the 64th minute while his side led 2-1.

Shortly after the match, integrity units flagged a surge of suspicious betting activity focused on the goalkeeper receiving a yellow card, per Yahoo Sports.

Most bets originated from the Udine region, with odds reportedly set at 8/1 and over €120,000 paid out in winnings, leading to the investigation of Okoye, alongside three other acquaintances.

Initially, fears mounted that the 25-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper could face a four-year ban for sporting fraud.

However, following a detailed review, the disciplinary tribunal downgraded the charges to illegal betting alone.

Okoye handed two-month ban

The Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) Federal Tribunal ultimately cleared Okoye of the serious charge of sporting fraud, instead issuing a lighter two-month ban under Article 4 of the Sporting Judicial Code for a violation of the principles of fairness, Football Italia reports.

In an official club statement, Udinese expressed relief over the outcome.

“The club is satisfied that the athlete has been totally cleared of the insulting allegations of match-fixing,” the statement read.

“The Federal Tribunal of the FIGC has today excluded any involvement of the player Maduka Okoye in sporting fraud, fully accepting the arguments put forward by his lawyers.”

The Serie A club added that they would continue to support the Super Eagles goalkeeper and reaffirmed their belief in his integrity and professionalism.

What this means for Okoye

The two-month suspension will begin on August 18, 2025, coinciding with Udinese’s Coppa Italia fixture against Carrarese.

As a result, Okoye will miss six crucial Serie A matches and is expected to return to action on October 19.

Despite the setback, Okoye's career appears to have avoided a potentially catastrophic blow as his name remains largely untarnished, especially after being cleared of the more serious allegations.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, who joined Udinese from Watford in 2023 and has earned 18 caps for Nigeria, will now aim to rebuild trust both on and off the pitch.

With Udinese’s backing and a relatively short ban, Okoye’s road to redemption may be challenging but far from over.

Okoye indicted in betting scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okoye was indicted in an illegal betting scandal in Italy and is now set to face trial, with his career in football at risk.

Police statement alleged that there was a prior agreement between the Nigerian goalkeeper and one of the suspects who placed bets on the game.

