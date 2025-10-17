Four key Super Eagles players will return from injury and be part of Nigeria’s squad for the World Cup play-off versus Gabon

The NFF has cancelled Nigeria’s planned two friendlies to focus on the World Cup playoff against the Panthers

Victory over Gabon could set up a final clash with Cameroon or DR Congo for a World Cup ticket

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have received a huge lift as four key Super Eagles stars are set to return ahead of the crucial play-off clash against Gabon in November.

Head coach Eric Chelle will finally have a fuller squad to pick from as the Super Eagles prepare for what could be a defining moment in their qualification journey.

After battling with injuries that ruled them out of the last round of qualifiers, Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella, Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika, Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Birmingham City’s Bright Osayi-Samuel are all back in contention.

Their absence was felt during Nigeria’s earlier games, but the team managed to secure two vital wins, a 2-1 victory over Lesotho and a dominant 4-0 victory over Benin Republic, to book a spot in the playoff round, BBC reports.

With their return, Nigeria’s attacking options will be significantly boosted as Chelle looks to build a more balanced and dangerous squad ahead of the playoff with Gabon.

Super Eagles gain confidence ahead of Gabon clash

Nigeria’s morale is high after sealing qualification for the playoffs in convincing fashion, as the team finished second in Group C with 17 points, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The massive 4-0 win over Benin Republic showcased Chelle’s tactical prowess and the team’s growing chemistry despite missing several first-team players.

The return of these four players to the Super Eagles squad will further strengthen the team’s confidence, especially with Gabon expected to pose a strong challenge.

The Panthers, led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are known for their attacking threat, and Chelle will be counting on his returning players to deliver big performances in Morocco.

Friendly matches called off

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s planned international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia have been called off following the Super Eagles’ qualification for the World Cup playoffs, per Daily Post.

The matches, originally scheduled for November 14 and 18 respectively, will no longer hold as Chelle and his technical crew have decided to focus solely on preparing for the must-win game versus the Panthers.

The Super Eagles are set to face Gabon in the semi-final of the playoff on Thursday, November 13, in Morocco, and a win would see the three-time African champions advance to the final, where they will meet the winner between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nigeria’s road to the 2026 World Cup looks promising, but the battle is far from over, as the Super Eagles must now translate optimism into victory against Gabon.

Super Eagles star suspended for Gabon clash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been made tougher following the suspension of a top Super Eagles defender.

FIFA has reportedly communicated to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that defender Semi Ajayi will not be available for the Super Eagles’ crucial World Cup playoff clash against Gabon next month.

