Nigeria and Benin Republic will be without three key players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman picked up his second yellow card and thus will miss the game in Uyo

Former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will miss two key stars after their yellow cards during the 1-0 win over Rwanda

The crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matchday 10 fixture between Nigeria and Benin Republic will be without three key players due to suspension.

The Super Eagles defeated the Crocodiles of Lesotho 2-1 in Polokwane, while Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic scored a crucial 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali.

Group C will be decided on the final day, with three countries eyeing the automatic ticket after South Africa slipped up with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe.

Benin Republic remains top of Group C with 17 points, Bafana Bafana is second with 15 points, while the Super Eagles sit third with 14 points.

South Africa will take on Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, October 14, while the two West African countries are battling it out in Uyo.

The two matches will be played simultaneously, while the inconsequential Lesotho against Zimbabwe will be played a day earlier on Monday.

3 players to miss Nigeria vs Benin

The Super Eagles will be without Ademola Lookman for Benin Republic clash after the reigning African Footballer of the Year received a yellow card.

Lookman, who received his first yellow card during the 1-1 draw against South Africa, was booked for retaliation against a defender during the win over Lesotho.

“The team remains focused and confident heading into the encounter. We have enough depth to compete effectively despite the setback,” Chelle said about Lookman’s suspension, as quoted by Daily Post.

“Lookman’s suspension is unfortunate; the squad possesses the character and determination to secure victory.”

Former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will also be without two players when he makes an emotional return to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

According to Complete Sports, Yohan Roche and Sessi D’Almeida, both of whom received yellow cards against Rwanda, will not be available against Nigeria.

Roche has featured in five matches during the qualifying series and picked up his previous yellow card against Lesotho, while D’Almeida has played all nine games and also got a yellow card against Lesotho.

Rohr will welcome versatile attacker Junior Olaitan, who arrived late after Turkish club Goztepe delayed him over injury concerns, for the match in Nigeria.

The Franco-German who was in charge of the Super for five years has been to Nigeria once since his dismissal and has played three times since his exit.

He defeated Finidi George’s Super Eagles 2-1 in the World Cup qualifier in June 2024. He lost 3-0 during the AFCON 2025 qualifier on his last visit to Nigeria.

