The Super Eagles squad have landed in Russia for their scheduled friendly game after winning the Unity Cup

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and striker Cyriel Dessers are two players from the Unity Cup team not in the squad

Unity Cup stars like Fredericks and Saviour Isaac have been called up to fill key roles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have landed in Moscow for a much-anticipated international friendly match against Russia scheduled for Friday at the Luzhniki Stadium.

However, Head Coach Eric Chelle has had to make several last-minute adjustments to the Nigeria squad due to a combination of injuries, personal commitments, and documentation issues.

Injuries and player absences have forced Eric Chelle to reshape the Super Eagles squad list for the friendly game versus Russia. Photo by Catherine Ivill

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was never listed for the match as he is currently observing burial rites for his late parents and will not be available for the friendly game.

In his absence, Italy-based Maduka Okoye and Amas Obasogie from Tanzania’s Singida Blackstars will fight for the number one spot in the absence of the Chippa United goalie.

The defensive line saw some minor adjustments. While captain William Troost-Ekong and Bright Osayi-Samuel made the trip, Ola Aina pulled out, prompting the inclusion of Unity Cup standouts Sodiq Ismaila and Benjamin Fredericks, per Complete Sports.

Fredericks, a former youth international, impressed in his debut versus Jamaica and will be eager to earn a second appearance for the Super Eagles.

New faces in midfield and attack

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi will miss the Russia friendly due to injury, opening a spot for Enugu Rangers’ standout Saviour Isaac.

Eric Chelle and the Super Eagles squad have arrived in Russia for the friendly game against Russia on Tuesday. Photo by Catherine Ivill

The midfielder, a key figure for Nigeria’s CHAN-bound squad, now gets a golden opportunity to impress on the senior international stage.

In attack, Nigeria’s options are significantly limited as Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze both excused themselves for family matters, while Sadiq Umar was ruled out due to injury.

Nathan Tella was also unavailable as his UK passport renewal prevented travel.

As a result, Coach Chelle turned to Russia-based Olakunle Olusegun of Krasnodar to fill the gap and bolster the forward line alongside Victor Boniface, Simon Moses, and Tolu Arokodare.

Training underway ahead of Friday's clash

The team arrived in Moscow on Monday in various batches, and the first training session took place on Tuesday night.

According to team media officer Promise Efoghe, 18 players are already in camp, with Bruno Onyemaechi and Olusegun expected to join imminently.

Friday’s match will take place at the 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, the largest football arena in Russia and one of Europe’s most iconic venues.

The game will serve as a key test for Coach Chelle’s transitional squad ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Nwabali receives support from ex-media officer

