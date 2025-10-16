Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Stanley Nwabali Reacts to Nigerians’ Criticism After Super Eagles Qualify for World Cup Playoff
Football

Stanley Nwabali Reacts to Nigerians’ Criticism After Super Eagles Qualify for World Cup Playoff

by  Elijah Odetokun
3 min read
  • Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted to the criticism from Nigerians after the win over Benin Republic
  • Nwabali has been under the spotlight from Nigerians over his on-pitch antics, which have nearly cost the team
  • The Chippa United goalkeeper clashed with defender Calvin Bassey during the team's half-time huddle against Benin

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted to the criticism from Nigerian supporters over his performance and on-pitch behaviour in recent times.

Nwabali endeared himself to Nigerians with his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and cemented his spot as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Stanley Nwabali, Super Eagles, Nigeria, Lesotho, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Stanley Nwabali during Super Eagles' 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

However, his performance has dropped in recent games, and particularly his on-pitch behaviour with opponents and even his teammates has raised eyebrows.

Nwabali’s actions drew criticism from Nigerians

Nwabali kept engaging in dark arts with Rwandan players during Nigeria’s 1-0 win in Uyo despite being on a yellow card and nearly getting sent off.

Read also

Benin FA president releases official statement 36 hours after loss to Nigeria in WCQ

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His poor communication with his teammates led to the goal Nigeria conceded during the 2-1 win over Lesotho, and nearly caused a second goal, which made Victor Osimhen lampoon him.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper got into several situations that could have denied Nigeria a playoff spot during their 4-0 win over Benin Republic.

He dropped the ball during a free kick, allowing a Benin player to kick it into the net, a goal, which the referee Amin Mohamed Omar wrongfully disallowed.

The incident led to a spiral of events, including a standoff with Wilfred Ndidi, who captained the team on the day, and a reaction from centre-back Semi Ajayi.

As seen in a viral clip on X, Calvin Bassey’s refusal to pass the ball to the goalkeeper during that incident led to a clash between the two at halftime, which was quickly quelled by captain William Troost-Ekong and Victor Osimhen.

Read also

"Wetin be this one": Super Eagles captain cautions Stanley Nwabali during 2026 WCQ vs Benin, video

The goalkeeper was also engaging in time-wasting antics late in the game, despite the team being in search of one more goal to confirm their playoff spot, which eventually arrived from Frank Onyeka.

As noted by Score Nigeria, these actions have led to growing calls from Nigerians for head coach Eric Chelle to drop the erratic and unreliable goalkeeper.

However, the question raised is "drop him for who?" Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye failed to step up in the past, while other options are untested.

Wilfred Ndidi, Stanley Nwabali, Super Eagles, Rwanda, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Nigeria.
Stanley Nwabali in action for the Super Eagles during their 1-0 win over Rwanda. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.
Source: Getty Images

Nwabali reacts to criticism

The former NPFL goalkeeper shared a post on his Instagram page with a telling caption after the Super Eagles secured the World Cup playoff spot.

“You get what you fight for, not what you wish for. Unto the next one,” he wrote.

His teammates rallied him in the comments section, including captain Troost-Ekong and African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman.

Read also

Akor Adams shares Victor Osimhen’s advice to him in 2019 after both helped Nigeria reach WC playoffs

Nwabali, in an interview with Far Post in February, admitted that he is not mentally stable after losing both parents within two months, with his mum passing away on January 1.

Fans flood Nwabali's comments section

Legit.ng reported that fans flooded Nwabali's comments section on Instagram after the goalkeeper's blunder nearly cost the Super Eagles victory against Lesotho.

Nigerians have grown weary of the goalkeeper, who has moved from being the team's first reliable goalkeeper since Vincent Enyeama to an error-prone player.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com

Tags:
Hot: