Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted to the criticism from Nigerians after the win over Benin Republic

Nwabali has been under the spotlight from Nigerians over his on-pitch antics, which have nearly cost the team

The Chippa United goalkeeper clashed with defender Calvin Bassey during the team's half-time huddle against Benin

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted to the criticism from Nigerian supporters over his performance and on-pitch behaviour in recent times.

Nwabali endeared himself to Nigerians with his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and cemented his spot as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

However, his performance has dropped in recent games, and particularly his on-pitch behaviour with opponents and even his teammates has raised eyebrows.

Nwabali’s actions drew criticism from Nigerians

Nwabali kept engaging in dark arts with Rwandan players during Nigeria’s 1-0 win in Uyo despite being on a yellow card and nearly getting sent off.

His poor communication with his teammates led to the goal Nigeria conceded during the 2-1 win over Lesotho, and nearly caused a second goal, which made Victor Osimhen lampoon him.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper got into several situations that could have denied Nigeria a playoff spot during their 4-0 win over Benin Republic.

He dropped the ball during a free kick, allowing a Benin player to kick it into the net, a goal, which the referee Amin Mohamed Omar wrongfully disallowed.

The incident led to a spiral of events, including a standoff with Wilfred Ndidi, who captained the team on the day, and a reaction from centre-back Semi Ajayi.

As seen in a viral clip on X, Calvin Bassey’s refusal to pass the ball to the goalkeeper during that incident led to a clash between the two at halftime, which was quickly quelled by captain William Troost-Ekong and Victor Osimhen.

The goalkeeper was also engaging in time-wasting antics late in the game, despite the team being in search of one more goal to confirm their playoff spot, which eventually arrived from Frank Onyeka.

As noted by Score Nigeria, these actions have led to growing calls from Nigerians for head coach Eric Chelle to drop the erratic and unreliable goalkeeper.

However, the question raised is "drop him for who?" Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye failed to step up in the past, while other options are untested.

Nwabali reacts to criticism

The former NPFL goalkeeper shared a post on his Instagram page with a telling caption after the Super Eagles secured the World Cup playoff spot.

“You get what you fight for, not what you wish for. Unto the next one,” he wrote.

His teammates rallied him in the comments section, including captain Troost-Ekong and African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman.

Nwabali, in an interview with Far Post in February, admitted that he is not mentally stable after losing both parents within two months, with his mum passing away on January 1.

