Idah Peterside has urged Nigeria to take Gabon seriously in the World Cup playoffs when both teams meet in November

The Super Eagles qualified for the World Cup playoffs as the fourth-best runners-up after an emphatic win versus Benin

Nigeria is seeking to return to the FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has warned Nigeria against taking Gabon lightly ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash.

The decisive match is scheduled to be held in Morocco this November, with the Super Eagles needing a win to advance to the final round of the playoffs.

Nigeria booked their spot in the playoffs after a convincing 4-0 victory over Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday, finishing second in Group C with 17 points, The Standard reports.

The result secured their place among Africa’s four best runners-up, setting up a semifinal playoff meeting with Gabon, who also finished second in their group.

Speaking with Soccer Beat, Peterside described the tie as a potential banana peel, warning that the Super Eagles cannot afford to be complacent.

“Gabon is not a small team anymore,” he said. “With players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they have speed, confidence, and the ability to hurt any side that takes them for granted.”

Aubameyang and Gabon pose a real threat

Gabon’s recent resurgence in African football has made the Panthers a team to watch.

Led by the experienced Aubameyang, who recently scored four goals in a single match against Gambia, the Panthers have shown they can rise to the big occasions.

Peterside likened Gabon’s current form to that of Cape Verde, another small nation that has become a force in African football.

The former goalkeeper also reminded the Super Eagles of the pain of missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, urging them to treat the playoffs like a final.

Nigeria's path to the World Cup

If Nigeria defeats Gabon, the Super Eagles will advance to the final playoff round against the winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo, with the victor earning a place in the Intercontinental Playoff, as seen on FIFA's official website.

At the International Playoff tournament, the representatives from Africa, Oceania, South America, Asia, and North America will compete for two World Cup tickets for the finalists.

The Super Eagles will enter the playoffs as one of the favourites to qualify, as they are currently the highest-ranked team entering the mini-tournament in Morocco.

After missing out on the automatic ticket via the CAF qualifiers, Nigeria will hope to bounce back and return to football’s biggest international tournament next year.

Nigeria last participated at the FIFA World Cup in 2018, and fans are mounting pressure on the team not to miss back-to-back World Cup tournaments after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

