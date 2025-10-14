Victor Osimhen Scores As Nigeria Take Early Lead Against Benin in World Cup Qualifiers
- Victor Osimhen has scored twice as Nigeria take the lead against the Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo
- The Galatasaray striker opened the scoring in the 3rd minute and then headed home a second in the 37th minute to make it 2-0 so far
- South Africa have also taken a two-goal lead against Rwanda in Polokwane City as things get even more complicated in the group
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
With barely his second touch of the game, Victor Osimhen has opened the scoring as Nigeria take an early lead against Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Galatasaray striker headed home a second in the 37th minute as Nigeria take a two-goal lead.
Meanwhile, in the other game of the group, South Africa have taken a two-goal lead over Rwanda and as things stand, Bafana Bafana will pick the automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a FIFA and CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, AFCON, CAF Competitions, as well as grassroots competitions in Africa. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng