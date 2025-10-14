Victor Osimhen has scored twice as Nigeria take the lead against the Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

The Galatasaray striker opened the scoring in the 3rd minute and then headed home a second in the 37th minute to make it 2-0 so far

South Africa have also taken a two-goal lead against Rwanda in Polokwane City as things get even more complicated in the group

With barely his second touch of the game, Victor Osimhen has opened the scoring as Nigeria take an early lead against Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Galatasaray striker headed home a second in the 37th minute as Nigeria take a two-goal lead.

Meanwhile, in the other game of the group, South Africa have taken a two-goal lead over Rwanda and as things stand, Bafana Bafana will pick the automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng