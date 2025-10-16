Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been made more difficult by FIFA

The world football governing body has reportedly confirmed the suspension of Semi Ajayi for one game

The Super Eagles have been scheduled to face Gabon in a must-win 2026 World Cup playoff in November

Nigeria's bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been made tougher following the suspension of a top Super Eagles defender.

The three-time African champions gave themselves a lifeline after securing a play-off spot by finishing second behind South Africa in Group C.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, FIFA has reportedly communicated to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that defender Semi Ajayi will not be available for the Super Eagles’ crucial World Cup playoff clash against Gabon next month.

The announcement comes as Nigeria intensifies preparations for the playoffs in Morocco, a tournament, according to FIFA's official website, that will determine the team that advances to the Intercontinental Playoff for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ajayi’s suspension a setback for Super Eagles

Ajayi’s absence comes as a blow to the Super Eagles’ defence, especially after his superb performance for Nigeria since his return from injury.

The Hull City defender received his second yellow card of the World Cup qualifiers during Nigeria’s 4-0 thrashing of Benin Republic, automatically triggering a one-match suspension in accordance with FIFA’s disciplinary rules.

This means the England-born defender will miss the crucial first-leg semi-final encounter against Gabon in November.

However, Ajayi will be available for the final playoff should Nigeria progress to the next round.

The Hull defender reportedly will remain in the Nigerian squad, travelling to Morocco for the World Cup playoffs and continue training with the team as they prepare for their decisive games.

In Ajayi’s absence, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle might likely fall back on captain William Troost-Ekong to step in.

Aubameyang cleared to face Nigeria

In a contrasting twist, FIFA has also confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be eligible to feature for Gabon against Nigeria, The Standard reports.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker, who received a red card in Gabon’s penultimate qualifying match against Gambia, has served his one-match suspension during the Panthers’ final group fixture against Burundi.

Aubameyang had scored all four goals in Gabon’s thrilling 4-3 win over Gambia before being sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Fortunately for Gabon, the ban only applies to one game, unlike a direct red card, which carries a two-match suspension.

The Super Eagles’ 4-0 victory over Benin Republic restored confidence in the Nigerian camp after a mixed qualification run.

Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and a late strike from Frank Onyeka sealed the emphatic win, but it was not enough to secure automatic qualification as South Africa topped the group by a single point.

Still, Nigeria’s strong finish earned them one of the four best runner-up spots, placing them in the CAF playoffs alongside Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo.

The winner will advance to the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff Tournament, scheduled for early 2026.

Nigeria backed to pick World Cup ticket

