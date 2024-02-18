Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and another Nigerian, Victor Boniface, have been ranked above Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski in the world's latest top 10 best strikers by SPORTbible.

The latest ranking focuses on centre-forwards playing the number 9 role for their teams. A few of the world-class strikers are ranked above the Nigerian forwards. The Punch reported that Osimhen recently bagged the 2023 African Footballer of the Year award after an impressive outing in his 2022/23 season in Napoli.

Osimhen, Boroface ranked higher than Ronaldo and others in the latest World Best Strikers Photo Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo, Victor Osimhen

Below are the top 10 strikers by SPORTbible ranking:

Robert Lewandowski

The Poland player was one of the best strikes in the world for many years. He had his best forms at Bayern Munich, but the 35-year-old recently showed his class at Barcelona. Lewandowski was the top scorer in La Liga last season when he finished with 23 goals.

The Poland captain has scored 15 goals for Barcelona in the current season across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Some may argue that the Saudi Pro League was not competitive enough, but the Portuguese international scored 54 goals for his country and club in 2023. He was the top scorer in the world for the year.

This season, C. Ronaldo has scored 21 goals for Al Nassr in 19 league games, while he scored four in six games in the AFC Champions League

Julian Alvarez

This season, the Argentina striker has played deeper roles in some instances. The World Cup winner is a number nine at heart, with a distinctive play.

When his teammate, Erling Haaland, was battling injury, he provided the goals for Manchester City in their last season's treble-winning campaign and the 2022 World Cup victory by Argentina.

Alvarez has scored 14 goals for Manchester City this season in all competitions.

Victor Boniface

The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has become one of the most dangerous frontmen in the world, scoring 16 goals and eight assists for his club, Bayer Leverkusen.

Before getting his current injury, Boniface had been instrumental in the Bundesliga title race for his club, and he is still their top scorer despite missing actions for two months. Bayer Leverkusen is currently topping the Bundesliga table with 58 points after 22 matches.

Heung-Min Son

The Tottenham Hotspur strike and South Korea international has stepped up responsibilities since Harry Kane left the English club and was handed the captaincy. He has been instrumental in terms of goal and creativity.

This season, he has scored 12 goals and seven assists for Tottenham Hotspur.

Lautaro Martinez

One of the underrated strikers who made the top five on the list. The second Argentina striker is currently a top scorer in the Serie A with 20 goals this season, eight off the second and may lead Inter Milan to the Scudetto this season.

Martinez was a member of Argentina's World Cup-winning team, and his form this season would place him on the radar of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Victor Osimhen

The African Footballer of the Year was one of the most sought-after strikers in the world after his shinning season at Napoli last year, where he led the team to win the league for the first time since 1999.

The Super Eagles striker was the top scorer in the Serie A last season with 26 goals. However, he was yet to hit the same height this season as his side struggled seriously in the league. He was expected to get a big move next season.

Kylian Mbappe

The French strike is a devastating forward with a strong pace and finishing. He played across the front three. There have been reports of him moving to Real Madrid next season, which could bring him to win the Ballon d'Or.

His cumulative goals for France and PSG made him the second-highest goalscorer last season, finishing after Cristiano Ronaldo with 53 goals. Mbappe scored 31 goals for PSG across all competitions and nine for France in the Euros qualifier.

Harry Kane

For a number of years, the England striker has proven to be formidable among the best strikers in the football world.

Following his move in the summer to Bayern Munich, the England captain has scored 28 goals in 29 games for his club.

Erling Haaland

Haaland debut season in the Premier League saw him making a record-breaking hit with 52 goals as Manchester City won the treble.

The Norwegian striker has been confronted with injury this season, but he is back and has started making wonders. He scored a brace during their clash with Everton, making him to have 21 goals in 26 games.

