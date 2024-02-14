President Bola Tinubu has been called out for honouring the Super Eagles for their African Cup of Nations outing

The president was called out by a soldier on social media who vented his frustration about how they were being treated despite putting their lives on the line

The soldier claimed that he sustained a gunshot injury serving Nigeria on the war front as he released an x-ray of his injury

A Nigerian soldier named Adie Paul has criticised President Bola Tinubu's choice to reward Super Eagles players with houses, land plots, and national honours for their second-place finish in the African Cup of Nations.

He expressed disappointment that soldiers on active duty, like himself, aren't receiving similar recognition despite their sacrifices.

Paul, who suffered a bullet wound while serving in the North East, vented his frustration on social media.

He wrote:

“Even Ahmed Musa wey no kick ball once for AFCON follow collect flat, land and OON. Wonderful times.

“Yet, as a soldier, I stayed in the North East fighting Boko Haram for four years plus, I was shot, and I am still carrying the bullet in me till date, not even a medal from the Army/Nigeria government.”

On Tuesday, February 13, Tinubu awarded the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) to each player of the Super Eagles squad who achieved a Silver medal at AFCON.

The 25-man squad and the coaching crew were also gifted plots of land and apartments, as declared by President Tinubu.

