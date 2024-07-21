Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is now a free agent after leaving Leicester City

The player walked away at the end of his contract after the agreement failed over a new deal

He is attracting interest from multiple clubs, including clubs in the Premier League and Turkey

Kelechi Iheanacho is without a club after leaving Leicester City at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract. He spent seven years at the King Power Stadium.

The Super Eagles star and the club failed to reach an agreement over a new contract after reportedly turning down a new deal with an improved salary of £65,000 per week.

Kelechi Iheanacho playing for Leicester City in the FA Cup last season. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

He is attracting interest and offers from Premier League clubs, the Turkish League and Saudi Arabia.

Legit.ng looks at the five clubs he could join.

Clubs Iheanacho could join

1. Aston Villa

Villa looks like the best-suited place for the Nigerian after securing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Unai Emery is looking to sign the forward in case one of his strikers, Ollie Watkins or Jhon Duran, leaves. According to Football London, the Colombian has an agreement with Chelsea but a fee has yet to be agreed.

2. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham are one of the Premier League clubs interested in the FIFA U17 World Cup winner. The move could see him link up with compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi at the City Ground. However, the Villans have the advantage of offering UCL football.

3. Besiktas

Turkish giants Besiktas have also put their feet in the race for the Super Eagles forward. They are not the only Turkish club who are interested in bolstering their attack ahead of the 2024/25 season. They recently signed Italian veteran Ciro Immobile.

4. Galatasaray

Turkish champions are also eyeing Iheanacho as they aim to defend their title, which they narrowly won over Fenerbahce, who have now hired Jose Mourinho as manager.

5. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian clubs have been targeting top European stars, who are either free agents or aged. As noted by Punch NG, an unnamed Saudi club made an offer to Iheanacho in June, but nothing concrete has developed since then.

Nigerian players who have completed moves

Legit.ng reported on Nigerian players who have made moves to new clubs early in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 season in Europe.

Chidera Ejuke joined Sevilla from Royal Antwerp in Belgium, while Super Eagles invitee Gabriel Osho signed for French club AJ Auxerre as a free agent.

