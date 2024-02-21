Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen has done what he knowsn how to do best as his team played against FC Barcelona on Wednesday, February 21

Osimhen secured a goal for Napoli as the game ended in a 1-1 draw in tonight’s Champions League meeting with Barcelona

The first leg of the last-16 tie comes amid a downward spiral for the Partenopei, who have sacked Walter Mazzarri and replaced him with Francesco Calzona

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Victor Osimhen salvaged a draw for Napoli in his first club appearance since December as they held Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Robert Lewandowski handed Barca the lead in the 60th minute in Italy when he arrowed an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Barcelona were dominant against a Napoli side whose final-third efforts were often lacking in Francesco Calzona's first game in charge.

But the hosts eventually found a way back when Osimhen slipped past his marker in the box before rifling past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to level.

The second leg takes place in Barcelona on 12 March.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng