While the NFF is yet to decide the fate of coach Jose Peseiro, the Algeria Football Federation is looking to engage him

This came as talks concerning his contract extension in the NFF dragged further after he was unable to win the 2023 AFCON trophy for Nigeria

The Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to the AFCON final, where the Super Eagles lost to the Elephant of Cote Divoire, the host nation.

The Algeria Football Federation has shown interest in hiring Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, who led Nigeria to the finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Vanguard reported that this came after Djamel Belmadi was fired following a dismal performance at the just-concluded AFCON tournament.

Belmadi was fired after the nation failed to advance beyond the Group stages and Peseiro led Nigeria to the final of the 34th AFCON, where they lost 2–1 against the host team, Ivory Coast.

Jose Peseiro’s contract with Nigeria will end at the end of the month. The 63-year-old has two weeks to the end of his tenure as Super Eagles coach and could be leaving as a free agent if he does not agree fresh terms with the Nigeria Football Federation, AllNigeriaSoccer.com reported.

“Indeed the one who took Nigeria to the CAN 2023 final would be in direct contact with the president of the Algerian football federation who would have been seduced by his profile and his speech without forgetting the financial aspect.”

