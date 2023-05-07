The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has commended Victor Osimhen, for helping his Italian football club, Napoli, in winning the Serie A

Tinubu, in a literary tone, likened the success of Osimhen to that of King Charles III, who was crowned the King of England 2 days after Osimhen's victory

With colourful words, Tinubu said while the English were crowing its new monarch, the coronation of Osimhen as Serie A king was also at its peak

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has praised the Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen for winning the Italian football league with his club, Napoli.

The Super Eagles star has been praised by many football fans for helping his Italian club side to win the country's league with his 27th club goal of the season.

What Tinubu said about Osimhen's victory in Serie A

The Nigerian international's goal was enough to earn his side a point at Udinese, which was all Luciano Spalletti’s team needed to win the trophy despite having 5 games behind.

On Sunday, May 7, the former governor of Lagos State took to his Twitter page to join millions of football fans in celebrating the success of the footballer.

While congratulating Osimhen for the historic success, Tinubu said the Super Eagles star is a pride of the country, which has become the new king of Serie A, the league title of the Italian.

Tinubu, in a metaphorical expression, said the "coronation" of Osimhen as the king of the Italian league is currently ongoing, an obvious allusion to the coronation of King Charles III of England in the United Kingdom, which took place on Saturday, May 5.

His statement reads in part:

"I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A! The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him."

According to the president-elect, Osimhen has continued the traditions of Nigerian footballers in representing Nigeria well on the global stage while wishing for a more remarkable career for the player.

See the tweet here:

