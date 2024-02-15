Africa's best player, Victor Osimhen, has been shortlisted to replace the exiting Kylian Mbappe at the Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe, on Thursday, February 15, announced his decision to exit the club in the summer to the management of PSG

Osimhen, on the other hand, has had the experience of the French league earlier in his career, where he featured for Lille, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Paris Saint-Germain is seriously considering Napoli's forward Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has expressed his desire to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

PSG sees the 24-year-old Nigerian international as a prime candidate to fill Mbappe's shoes and is contemplating moving for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Osimhen had a short stint with French side Lille, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches. Photo Credit: Alex Grimm/Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who transferred to Napoli from Lille in 2020, has been a key player for the Italian team, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches.

He played a crucial role in helping Napoli secure their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league games.

Osimhen started his professional career at Wolfsburg in Germany before going on loan to Charleroi in Belgium for the 2018-2019 season, eventually making a permanent move to Lille.

The forward netted 18 goals during his single season at Lille before making a significant move to Napoli for a club-record fee of €70 million, which could potentially reach €80 million with additional payments.

Luis Campos, currently serving as a football advisor at PSG and involved in the club's transfer activities, had previously secured the signing of Osimhen for Lille.

Napoli, PSG trade relationship

Napoli's club president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has a history of approving transfers involving strikers like Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi to PSG.

Also, midfielder Fabian Ruiz moved from Napoli to PSG in 2022.

PSG have bolstered their offensive lineup with several key signings. They acquired Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani strikers last summer and strengthened their attack with wide forwards Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

Additionally, Bradley Barcola has joined from Lyon to add further depth to their attacking options.

Osimhen missing from AFCON 2023 XI

In another report, Osimhen missed out on the CAF team of the tournament for the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Three Super Eagles players - Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman - made the list.

PUMA Golden Boot award winner and Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue beat Osimhen to be among the top nine.

Source: Legit.ng