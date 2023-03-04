The world's most influential sportsman Cristiano Ronaldo recently sparked a massive wild reaction on social media, especially from his Nigerian fans

A viral clip by Ronaldo stirred a lot of attention as three of his kids were seen dancing together to the song 'Calm Down' by Nigerian singer, Rema

The video clip has been described as one of the most incredible recognition that Rema as a brand and his music could get at the moment

A video clip shared by the most followed human on social media, former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo of his kids dancing to a Nigerian song, has gone viral.

The viral clip has led to massive reactions across social media platforms in Nigeria. In the trending video, Ronaldo's son and daughters danced to Rema's global hit, 'Calm Down.'

Video of Cristiano Ronaldo's children dancing to Rema's song goes viral. Photo credit: @cristiano/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

Recall that a while back, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the same Rema song was also heard in some stadiums.

Also, the same track has been heard being played at the Arsenal Emirates stadium and Camp Nou.

And now it is Cristiano Ronaldo giving his validation of the song. In the clip on Ronaldo's page, his kids were joyously singing along and dancing to 'Calm Down' before running to ride on their bikes.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Ronaldo's kids dancing to Rema's 'Calm Down'

@t_2collins:

"Rema is Bigger than Wizkid."

@philipmelo94:

"This children don get money pass me at this age oh ."

@ajebukolanancy:

"Oluwarema ❤️Afrobeat to the world."

@maleek_jiggy:

"Rema is the Future."

@real_mikeorgan:

"NAh person wer don chop dey do this kind thing."

@rockyblaze_:

"@toxic__choco he’s wrong for using sportsman. The most influential man on social media."

@toxic__choco:

"Not even sportsman, MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON ON INSTAGRAM!"

@ichasepips247:

"Don't play with grace."

Rema trends as his song is played in the stadium of CR7’s new club, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Afrobeat singer Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage alias Rema is in quite an elated mood as he takes to his page to share a couple of clips of his songs getting played inside the Mrsool stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The Mrsool stadium is the home pitch of the 18-time Saudi Professional League (SPL) champions Al-Nassr and the new club of the former Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rema took to his page to celebrate the win, with a caption noting to Nigerians just how much he is doing for Afrobeats and the music culture.

Source: Legit.ng