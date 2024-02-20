The Super Eagles of Nigeria might soon have a new crop of foreign-born stars joining the squad

An emerging report has confirmed that English Premier League and Luton Town duo Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo have switched their allegiance to Nigeria

It was confirmed that both players said they are available for selection ahead of the next World Cup and African Cup of Nations

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Reports have revealed that Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo, Luton Town players originally from England with Nigerian heritage, are considering representing Nigeria in international competitions.

Despite being eligible to play for England and Nigeria, they have yet to compete internationally.

Osho and Adebayo will join the likes of Iwobi and Aina, who switched allegiance from England to Nigeria. Photo Credit: Richard Sellers/Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Adebayo's Luton Town stats

Their impressive performances for Luton Town, currently fighting to remain in the Premier League after their historic promotion in 2023, have drawn attention to their potential international careers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adebayo, Luton Town’s leading goal scorer with nine goals in 23 Premier League matches, has emerged as a surprise standout in the EPL season and is crucial in Luton’s efforts to avoid relegation.

The 26-year-old forward scored against top-tier teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Notably, he made history as the first Luton Town player to achieve a hat-trick in the Premier League during their impressive 4-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in January.

Chidozie Ogbene, an Irish international of Nigerian heritage, netted the other goal in that game.

In discussing his potential international career path, Adebayo expressed his desire to represent Nigeria.

As quoted by Punch said:

“It would make my mum happy, make her proud. That’s something we’ve spoken about.

“Playing for England? It would be a case of whichever comes first. My mum would be proud if I played for Nigeria or England, but Nigeria especially.”

Doherty confirms Osho, Adebayo's interest to play for Nigeria

Osho has participated in 14 Premier League matches for the Hatters, contributing to four victories, three draws, and two games without conceding a goal.

Additionally, David Doherty, who ran for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation in the previous year's election, mentioned that both players are interested in representing Nigeria in international matches.

Doherty wrote on Instagram:

“Let us make it clear here once and for all, Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo have always been open and committed to the Nigeria project and there has not been interest or move from England for the duo.

“Osho and Adebayo are both guaranteed for Nigeria from age 16 and nothing has ever changed since then. Osho has always been open to Naija, no doubt.”

Luton duo to join Aina, Iwobi as new crop of England-born to play for Nigeria

If Adebayo and Osho decide to represent Nigeria, they will join a group of players like Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, and others who have made similar choices.

Currently positioned 17th in the Premier League standings, Luton is teetering close to the relegation zone, with Everton trailing closely behind.

Their upcoming match against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday presents an opportunity for Luton to halt their three-game winless streak in the Premier League.

EPL star striker could feature for Nigeria at AFCON 2025

Before the AFCON 2025 tournament, Elijah Adebayo, a forward for Luton Town in England, has stated his wish to join Nigeria's national team, the Super Eagles.

Born to Nigerian parents in Brent, England, the 26-year-old striker's impressive performances have garnered interest from various sources.

Adebayo is eligible to play for either Nigeria or England in international competitions. This information comes from a report by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng