Eric Fields' biography: What is known about The Rock’s lookalike?

Who is Eric Fields? He is an American patrol Lieutenant. Aside from him being known as a police officer, he is popular as a look-alike of famous Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

American cop Eric posing in a white shirt. Photo: @efield.It

Source: Instagram

Eric Fields has gained immense fame since the Alabama Morgan County Sherriff's police department posted his photo on their Facebook page on 17 August 2021. As a result, many people on social media are amazed due to his resemblance with Dwayne Johnson. Have a look at his biography to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Eric Fields

Eric Fields Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 June 1982

14 June 1982 Age: 39 years (as of February 2022)

39 years (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Ardmore, Oklahoma, United States of America

Ardmore, Oklahoma, United States of America Current residence: Alabama, US

Alabama, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6’2’’

6’2’’ Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 230

230 Weight in kilograms: 104

104 Hair colour: No hair

No hair Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Partner : Wendy

: Wendy Children : 2

: 2 Profession: Patrol Lieutenant

Eric Fields’ biography

He was born on 14 June 1982 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, United States of America. He is of American nationality, and his religion is Christianity.

How old is Eric Fields?

Eric Fields’ age is 39 years as of February 2022. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Is Eric Fields a police officer?

Yes, he is a police officer from Alabama. Currently, he is a lieutenant at Morgan County Sheriff's office, and he has worked there for 17 years. He has served as a special deputy at US Marshal Service from October 2013 to November 2015.

American patrol lieutenant Eric (left) and the CEO of Morgan County Economic Development Association, Jeremy Nails, posing for a photo. Photo: @efields.It

Source: Instagram

Before being sworn in as a deputy US Marshal, he worked at Morgan county jail with drug endangered children, crime investigations, and the special victims unit.

He was later promoted to being a corporal and then a sergeant. After being a sergeant for a while, he worked his way up to being a patrol lieutenant.

Who is Eric Fields married to?

Eric Fields’ wife is named Wendy. The two have two sons.

Is Eric Fields related to The Rock?

No, they are not related. However, many people on social media have been amazed by the resemblance between the two. According to Eric Fields, the Alabama cop, people have been calling him The Rock whenever they come across him, and it has been like that for many years.

He said the following in a YouTube video by NowThis News;

…they look at me, and they're like 'my goodness, you're 'The Rock'.

The American Patrol lieutenant said that he finds it humorous and flattering when people call him The Rock. He also added that sometimes he tries to imitate him when people ask him to do so. This is how he explained how he feels about the whole thing;

…I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess. I just plan on being me. I'll cut up. I'm a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I'll play along. I really couldn't be anybody but me. I'm just glad I could be part of someone's happiness and laughter.

American cop Eric posing in a black shirt. Photo: @efields.It

Source: Instagram

The two look alike, and their voices sound similar.

The American businessman and actor The Rock also took to Twitter, and this is how he reacted to a photo that featured the two of them side by side;

…Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe, brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink, and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.

Despite their resemblance in physical looks and their voices being similar, they are not related in any way; the Alabama officer is just the Hollywood actor's lookalike.

How tall is Eric Fields?

Eric Fields' height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres), and his body weight is 230 lbs (104 kg).

Eric Fields is an American patrol lieutenant. His resemblance with the Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, famously known as The Rock, has surprised many on social media.

