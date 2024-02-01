Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman have tested negative for drugs by CAF in the ongoing AFCON 2023

The Super Eagles trio stars were randomly picked for drug tests following their performance in their match against the Guinea-Bissau

Recall that Osimhen was always after the ball during the Super Eagles' match against Indomitable Lion of Cameroon, which ended in a 2:0 against the Cameroonian

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, captain William Troost-Ekong, and forward Ademola Lookman, who recently underwent drug tests at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, have their results negative.

Osimhen and his teammates were randomly picked for a drug test by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a random drug test following their performance against Guinea-Bissau in the tournament.

Why did CAF conduct drug tests on Osimhen, Lookman and Troost-Ekong

Osimhen's performance in the match had attracted the attention of the CAF authority, leading to him being selected for a random drug test.

According to Leadership, the negative result of the drug test was confirmed by CAF.

Recall that Osimhen was a driving force in the 2:0 victory against the Cameroonian with his desperation to win the ball. For instance, the Napoli star dispossessed a defender of the Indomitable Lion and made a pass to Lookman, who scored the opening goal for Nigeria.

The Nigerian talisman chased down every ball and constantly threatened the Cameroonian defence throughout the 90 minutes of the game.

Osimhen scores the opening goal for Nigeria in AFCON 2023

Osimhen scored the opening goal for Nigeria in the opening match of the Super Eagles at AFCON when they played Equatorial Guinea, a match that ended 1-1. In the match, The Napoli striker was fouled for a penalty, which gave Nigeria the lead with 1 goal against Ivory Coast.

In the Super Eagles encounter against Cameroon, Osimhen put up an amazing fighting spirit, and Nigeria defeated the French-speaking country with two goals last Sunday.

