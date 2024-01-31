The Super Eagles of Nigeria have made it to the quarter-final of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As the Round of 16 wound up on Tuesday night, January 30, the full fixtures for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are complete.

List of countries that qualify for AFCON 2023 quarter-final

The last eight will commence on Friday, February 2, after a two-day break.

Recall the competition started with 24 teams of which 16 nations have been sent packing from the tourney.

Shocks from the Round of 16 were the defending champions, Senegal, booted out of the competition so early and perennial winners, Egypt, also exited the competition at the hands of DR Congo.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco also suffered a similar fate after losing 2-0 to Bafana Bafana of South Africa, bowing out so early, to the surprise of many.

Here are, however, the Quarter Final full fixtures:

Friday, February 2

Nigeria vs Angola (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 6pm)

DR Congo vs Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9pm)

Saturday, February 3

Mali vs Ivory Coast (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6pm)

Cape Verde vs South Africa (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 89m)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

Nigeria or Angola vs Winner 4 (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6pm)

Winner 3 vs DR Congo or Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 9pm)

Final

Sunday, February 11

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9pm)

