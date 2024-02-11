Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles striker, has been considered a role model for properly fitting his role in the Super Eagles team in the ongoing 2023 AFCON on Cote d'Ivoire

Prophet Joshua Iginla, who in 2022 predicted that President Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 election, made the comment, saying that Osimhen was not the one scoring but more popular in the team

The cleric then urged that in life, it is not about being at the front but about fitting into one's role properly

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, who correctly predicted the victory of President Bola Tinubu in 2022 ahead of the 2023 presidential election, has commented on the position of Nigeria's talisman, Victor Osimhen, in the Super Eagles.

In a sermon in a video on the church's YouTube page posted on Friday, February 9, the cleric said Osimhen was not the player scoring the goal for Nigerian. Still, he was the most talked about player in the Super Eagles team.

Prophet Iginla reveals lesson to learn from Osimhen Photo Credit: Super Eagles, Prophet Oginla Ministries

Source: Twitter

What Prophet Iginla said about Victor Osimhen

Prophet Iginla then urged his congregation to always fit into their role properly, adding that it is not always about being at the front but about fitting into one's position properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Iginla said:

"There is a tall guy, a young guy, Osimhen. He is not the one scoring the ball, but he is more popular than the one scoring the ball because he is a team player. It doesn't matter who scored the ball. In life, if you play your role well, you might not look like the number one, but if you fit your purpose, you will be more celebrated."

The video about Iginla was released after the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a match that ended 4-2 at penalty shootouts after the two teams had played 1-1 during the regular 90 minutes and 30 minutes extra time.

The cleric also made the comment as the Nigerian team prepared to face the elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

See the video of the cleric here:

Read more related stories:

Prophet Iginla warns Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has been warned to take care of his health in 2024 to avoid an emergency medical crisis as events unfolded in the new year.

Prophet Joshua Iginla, who predicted Tinubu's success ahead of the APC primary, warned that the president should prepare for betrayals among his trusted allies and respect his wife's opinion.

In his New Year prophecies, Iginla predicted that the naira would continue fluctuating against the dollar and weakening.

Source: Legit.ng