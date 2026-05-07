APC Urges LG Coordinators to Begin Mobilisation for Voter Registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state has called on its local government coordinators to commence mobilisation for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which will commence on Monday, May 11, as earlier declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chijioke Chukwu, the chairman of the APC in the state, made the call in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 7, adding that the exercise is foundational to democratic principles.

APC urges members to mobilise for voter registration Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Chukwu explained that the party has the responsibility of encouraging citizen participation in the exercise as the party prepares for the showdown ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The letter reads:

"Following the recent announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission on the resumption of the final phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise from Monday, 11th May to Friday, 10th July 2026, I write to call for a renewed and strategic mobilisation effort across all our Local Government Areas.

"This exercise is not merely administrative; it is foundational to democratic participation and, importantly, to how the people express confidence in leadership. As a party, we have a compelling story of delivery and progressive governance, from the Renewed Hope agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the national level to the committed representation of our members in the National and State Assemblies. It is therefore essential that more citizens are given the opportunity to participate in the process that validates and sustains this progress.

"I urge you to see this as a moment for purposeful engagement. We must take our message beyond the usual spaces into communities, markets, youth gatherings, and professional groups, ensuring that eligible citizens not only register but understand the importance of their participation. The strength of any democratic mandate is rooted in numbers, awareness, and belief.

"Accordingly, you are to intensify grassroots mobilisation, working closely with ward structures to drive awareness and participation. Let there be visible coordination, consistent messaging, and a strong presence that reassures the people that governance is not distant but something they are part of and benefit from. We must also encourage those who need to transfer their registration, correct details, or replace their PVCs to take full advantage of this window. No supporter or potential voter should be left out due to a lack of information or guidance.

"Let us approach this exercise with unity, clarity of purpose, and the understanding that broad participation strengthens not just our party but the democratic process itself. When more people are involved, the impact of governance becomes more visible, and the collective voice of the people becomes stronger."

Source: Legit.ng