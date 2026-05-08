The Enugu State Government had announced a ₦500,000 fine for motorists caught driving against traffic as part of efforts to reduce road accidents

Commissioner for Transport, Obi Ozor, had said the enforcement would apply across all roads in the state alongside vehicle impoundment and sanctions

Ozor had explained that offenders would also undergo psychiatric evaluation while insisting the policy was aimed at saving lives rather than generating revenue

The Enugu state government has announced the commencement of strict enforcement of a ₦500,000 fine for motorists caught driving against traffic, popularly known as one-way driving.

The directive was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transport, Obi Ozor, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, May 6.

Policy aimed at reducing road accidents

Ozor explained that the decision was part of broader efforts to curb rising road accidents and enforce discipline among road users across the state.

He noted that despite heavy investment in road infrastructure, including dual carriageways and medians, some motorists continued to disregard traffic regulations.

“Government has spent billions to provide adequate road infrastructure, yet people deliberately drive against traffic, endangering their lives and those of others,” he said.

Enforcement covers all roads in the state

The commissioner confirmed that the ₦500,000 penalty would apply uniformly across all roads within Enugu state, with no exemptions for offenders.

He cited recurring violations in areas such as Abakpa and the Penoks axis, where drivers frequently ignore clearly marked lanes and medians.

Offenders to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Ozor further disclosed that violators would also be required to undergo psychiatric assessment to determine whether their actions were influenced by substance abuse or underlying mental health conditions.

He added that such evaluations could form part of rehabilitation measures before the release of impounded vehicles, in addition to payment of the fine.

Commissioner: Policy not for revenue generation

The commissioner stressed that the initiative was not designed to generate revenue for the government but to protect lives and improve road safety.

“One minute will not kill you. Waiting at traffic lights or taking the proper route will save your life and that of others,” he said.

Public awareness campaigns intensified

Ozor said the state government had already begun public enlightenment campaigns in collaboration with transport unions and media organisations to sensitise motorists.

He added that meetings had been held with taxi, tricycle, bus, tanker and tipper operators to ensure better compliance with traffic rules.

Enugu govt vows continued enforcement

The commissioner warned that enforcement, including vehicle impoundment, would continue until full compliance is achieved across the state.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing avoidable road accidents and promoting safer driving behaviour in Enugu state.

Another airline to begin in Enugu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially granted an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Enugu Air, clearing the state-owned carrier to commence scheduled commercial flight operations in Nigeria.

The certificate was presented on Tuesday, March 10, at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo.

Source: Legit.ng