Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe send a message to their overzealous fans online

Recall that the celebrity couple recently welcomed their triplets and hosted a private naming ceremony

The couple came online to addressed their fans after strange pictures of their newborns surfaced online

Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, have appealed to fans to stop circulating Artificial Intelligence-generated baby photos of their newborn triplets.

Mo Bimpe took to her Instagram story on to express gratitude for the love and excitement surrounding their family’s new blessing.

Mo Bimpe clears the air after fans push unusual baby photo narrative. Credit: @Mobimpe

Source: Instagram

The actress cried out that the viral images making rounds online were not authentic.

She wrote:

“Dear bloggers, fans & lovers, Thank you so much for the love for us and the ETAs but please ENOUGH WITH THE AI PICTURES NOW!!!!! We’ll share @etawithlove pictures soon, all the baby’s pictures flying around aren’t our babies please.”

Her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, also addressed the matter in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter). He thanked fans for their prayers and support but urged them to disregard the AI-edited photos.

“To my X/Twitter family, I truly appreciate all the love and prayers. I’ll be back soon! Also, please note that the AI-generated baby photos circulating right now are not ours. Thank you for understanding!” he wrote.

The clarification comes after widespread circulation of edited and AI-generated baby images online, following the couple’s announcement of the arrival of their triplet sons.

Earlier, Lateef had shared the joyous news in an emotional Instagram post, saying:

“I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for, a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own.”

See their post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe had the attention of many online after a video from their triplets’ private naming ceremony surfaced on Elon Musk’s X.

The couple, who announced the arrival of their three boys last week, held an indoor event in Lekki, Lagos, attended only by close friends and family.

Actor Jide Awobona, a longtime friend of the couple, was spotted at the private gathering.

During the ceremony, the doting parents shared the names of their sons: Abdul Ramon Taiwo, Abdul Rahim Kehinde Adetona, and Abdulrokeeb Idowu Adebare.

According to reports, a larger celebration is planned later this month to mark the milestone more publicly.

Recall that the couple returned to Nigeria last week with their newborns, and a viral clip showed them arriving at a Nigerian airport and being warmly received by family members.

The leaked video of the naming ceremony sparked excitement online, with fans celebrating the couple and showering them with congratulatory messages.

Mo Bimpe sets record straight on viral baby images. Credit: @mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Blogger criticised over comment about Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Source: Legit.ng