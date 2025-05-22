Who is the youngest F1 driver? 10 youngest drivers and their age at debut

Who is the youngest F1 driver? In 2015, Max Verstappen made history by becoming the youngest Formula One driver to start a race at just 17 years old. The sport has since welcomed other rising stars like Lance Stroll and Oliver Bearman. Discover the youngest F1 drivers and how old they were when they made their debut.

Daniil Kvyat (L), Fernando Alonso (C) Lando Norris (R) are among the youngest F1 drivers. Photo: Andrew Ferraro, Hector Vivas, Kym Illman (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Max Verstappen holds the record as the youngest driver in Formula 1, making his debut at 17 years, 5 months, 13 days.

Notable names among the youngest debutants include Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel .

. In recent years, more drivers have entered F1 before the age of 20, reflecting a growing openness in the sport to nurturing young talent.

Who is the youngest F1 driver?

Many skilled drivers have entered Formula 1 at a young age, showing that talent can shine regardless of age. Below is a list of the youngest F1 drivers at the time of debut.

Driver Age at debut Grand Prix (year) Max Verstappen 17 years, 5 months, 13 days 2015 Australia Lance Stroll 18 years, 4 months, 25 days 2017 Australia Oliver Bearman 18 years, 10 months, 1 day 2024 Saudi Arabia Jaime Alguersuari 19 years, 4 months, 3 days 2009 Hungary Lando Norris 19 years, 4 months, 4 days 2019 Australia Mike Thackwell 19 years, 5 months, 29 days 1980 Canada Ricardo Rodriguez 19 years, 6 months, 27 days 1961 Italy Fernando Alonso 19 years, 7 months, 3 days 2001 Australia Esteban Tuero 19 years, 10 months, 14 days 1998 Australia Daniil Kvyat 19 years, 10 months, 18 days 2014 Australia

10. Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat (now racing under a neutral flag) of DS Penske talks with Team members from Maserati MSG Racing during previews ahead of the Monaco E-Prix. Photo: Simon Galloway

Full name: Daniil Vyacheslavovich Kvyat

Daniil Vyacheslavovich Kvyat Date of birth: 26 April 1994

26 April 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Ufa, Russia

Ufa, Russia Current team: Scuderia Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat made history as one of the youngest Formula 1 drivers when he debuted at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix at just 19 years, 10 months, and 18 days old. He impressed immediately by finishing ninth, scoring two points, and breaking Sebastian Vettel’s record as the youngest points scorer at the time.

His promising start led to a promotion to Red Bull Racing in 2015, although he was replaced by Max Verstappen in 2016 after a rocky start to the season. The F1 driver later returned to Toro Rosso and secured a memorable podium at the 2019 German Grand Prix. His early breakthrough highlighted the rising influence and talent of young drivers in the sport.

9. Esteban Tuero

Esteban Tuero during the Australian GP. Photo: Rainer Schlegelmilch

Full name: Esteban Eduardo Tuero

Esteban Eduardo Tuero Date of birth: 22 April 1978

22 April 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)

47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Esteban Tuero became one of Formula 1's youngest drivers when he debuted for Minardi at the 1998 Australian Grand Prix at 19 years, 10 months, and 14 days old. Despite limited experience in top-tier junior categories, he secured a seat with the backmarker team and qualified 17th in his first race. Throughout the season, Tuero managed to finish only four of 16 races, with his best result being eighth at the San Marino Grand Prix.

His final race in Japan ended in a crash that caused neck injuries, and he surprised many by retiring from F1 before the 1999 season, citing personal reasons. The F1 driver returned to Argentina, where he enjoyed a successful career in touring car championships, including winning the Turismo Nacional Clase 3 title in 2008.

8. Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Photo: Hector Vivas

Full name: Fernando Alonso Díaz

Fernando Alonso Díaz Date of birth: 29 July 1981

29 July 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of May 2025)

43 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Oviedo, Spain

Oviedo, Spain Current team: Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Fernando Alonso became one of Formula 1's youngest drivers when he debuted for Minardi at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix at just 19 years, 7 months, and 4 days old. Despite the team's limited competitiveness, Alonso impressed by finishing 12th in his first race. His performance caught the attention of Renault, leading to a test driver role in 2002 and a full-time seat in 2003.

That year, he became the youngest driver to achieve a pole position and a podium finish at the Malaysian Grand Prix, and later the youngest Grand Prix winner at the Hungarian Grand Prix at 22 years and 26 days old. According to Formula 1, Alonso went on to win back-to-back World Championships in 2005 and 2006, becoming the youngest double world champion at the time.

7. Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez of Mexico, driver of the #4 Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari 156 Sharknose, before the start of the Italian Grand Prix. Photo: Grand Prix Photo

Full name: Ricardo Valentín Rodríguez

Ricardo Valentín Rodríguez Date of birth: 14 February 1942

14 February 1942 Age of death: 20 years old

20 years old Date of death: 1 November 1962

1 November 1962 Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Ricardo Rodríguez became one of Formula 1's youngest drivers when he debuted for Ferrari at the 1961 Italian Grand Prix at just 19 years, 6 months, and 27 days old. In that race, he qualified second, making him the youngest front-row starter in F1 history at the time—a record he held until 2016.

Tragically, his promising career was cut short when he died in a crash during practice for the non-championship 1962 Mexican Grand Prix at the age of 20. His legacy endures, with Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez named in honour of him and his brother Pedro.

6. Mike Thackwell

Mike Thackwell, during practice during the Dutch GP. Photo: Rainer Schlegelmilch

Full name: Michael Christopher Thackwell

Michael Christopher Thackwell Date of birth: 30 March 1961

30 March 1961 Age: 64 years

64 years Place of birth: Papakura, Auckland, New Zealand

Mike Thackwell became one of the youngest drivers in Formula 1 history when he made his debut at the 1980 Canadian Grand Prix at just 19 years, 5 months, and 29 days old. Racing for Tyrrell, he qualified for the event, but a multi-car crash at the start led to a restart in which he was unable to take part.

Thackwell's Formula 1 career was brief, totaling only two race starts, but he achieved success elsewhere, most notably by winning the 1984 European Formula 2 Championship. He retired from racing in 1988 at the age of 27 and went on to lead a quiet life, working in various roles including helicopter pilot and teacher.

5. Lando Norris

Second placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren looks on in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Photo: James Sutton

Full name: Lando Norris

Lando Norris Date of birth: 13 November 1999

13 November 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of May 2025)

25 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Glastonbury, United Kingdom

Glastonbury, United Kingdom Current team: McLaren

Lando Norris entered Formula 1 as one of its youngest drivers, making his debut for McLaren at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix at just 19 years, 4 months, and 4 days old, ranking as the fifth-youngest starter in F1 history at the time. While he didn’t score points in his first race, his impressive qualifying and steady race pace quickly marked him as a talent to watch.

He earned his first podium in 2020 and claimed his maiden pole position at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix at 21 years and 316 days old. After several close calls, the racing driver secured his first Grand Prix win at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix and has since added more victories to his name.

4. Jaime Alguersuari

Jaime Alguersuari of Spain and Scuderia Toro Rosso attends the drivers official portrait session during previews to the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. Photo: Paul Gilham

Full name: Jaime Alguersuari Tortajada

Jaime Alguersuari Tortajada Date of birth: 23 March 1990

23 March 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)

35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Barcelona, Spain

Jaime Alguersuari made history as the youngest driver to start a Formula 1 Grand Prix when he debuted at the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix at just 19 years and 125 days old. He earned this milestone after being promoted from Toro Rosso’s reserve driver to replace Sébastien Bourdais mid-season.

Despite his limited experience, Alguersuari finished 15th in his debut race and went on to race for Toro Rosso throughout the 2010 and 2011 seasons, achieving a best finish of 7th place and scoring a total of 31 points. After Toro Rosso let him go at the end of 2011, he shifted his focus to music, becoming a DJ and producer under the name DJ Squire.

3. Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman arrives at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida, for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. Photo: Reginald Mathalone

Full name: Oliver James Bearman

Oliver James Bearman Date of birth: 8 May 2005

8 May 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)

20 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Chelmsford, United Kingdom

Chelmsford, United Kingdom Current team: Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman made history as one of the youngest drivers in Formula 1 when he debuted at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at just 18 years and 306 days old. Filling in for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr., who was out due to appendicitis, Bearman impressed by qualifying 11th and finishing seventh, becoming the youngest British driver to both start and finish an F1 race, and the third-youngest overall at that time.

His strong performance earned him widespread praise and secured him a full-time seat with Haas for the 2025 season, where he teams up with Esteban Ocon. Bearman’s swift progression from karting to Formula 1 highlights his remarkable talent and the increasing impact of young drivers in the sport.

2. Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Photo: Zak Mauger

Full name: Lance Strulovitch

Lance Strulovitch Date of birth: 29 October 1998

29 October 1998 Age: 26 years old (as of May 2025)

26 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Current teams: Aston Martin Aramco, Formula One Team, Racing Point F1 Team

Lance Stroll made his Formula 1 debut at the 2017 Australian Grand Prix at just 18 years, 4 months, and 26 days old, making him the second-youngest driver to start a race at that time. Racing for Williams, Lance Stroll earned his first podium finish in only his eighth race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, becoming the youngest rookie to reach the podium.

Stroll continued his career with Racing Point, which later became Aston Martin, where he has secured multiple podiums and a pole position. As of the 2025 season, he remains a key figure at Aston Martin, demonstrating steady progress and consistency in the sport.

1. Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing is interviewed by ESPN in the paddock during practice/Sprint qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Photo: Kym Illman

Full name: Max Emilian Verstappen

Max Emilian Verstappen Date of birth: 30 September 1997

30 September 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of May 2025)

27 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen made history as the youngest driver to start a Formula 1 race at 17 years and 166 days old during the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, after being promoted mid-season from Toro Rosso’s reserve driver. Max Verstappen scored his first points at the next race in Malaysia, becoming the youngest to do so.

Verstappen is the youngest F1 driver to get a podium. He quickly rose to claim his first podium and win at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, setting records for the youngest achievements. Since then, he has dominated the sport, breaking multiple records and winning several World Championships. As of 2025, he remains a top contender known for his speed, consistency, and charisma.

Who is the youngest driver in F1 ever?

Max Verstappen is the youngest driver ever to compete in Formula 1. He debuted at only 17 years and 166 days old at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix, driving for Scuderia Toro Rosso, now known as Visa Cash App RB.

Why is 17 not allowed in F1?

Seventeen-year-olds are no longer permitted to compete in Formula 1 mainly because of concerns about safety and maturity.

Over the years, Formula 1 has seen a wave of young talent rise through the ranks showing that age is no limitation when paired with talent and determination. Max Verstappen still holds the record as the youngest F1 driver, debut at 17 years, 5 months, 13 days. He paved the way for other skilled teenagers to enter the grid.

