The Federal High Court of Nigeria has released a new posting schedule for judges across the country

Chief Judge Justice John Tsoho approved the postings following recommendations from the National Judicial Council

Fourteen newly appointed judges and three existing judges will assume duty at their designated divisions on May 13, 2026

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, has approved a new posting schedule for recently appointed judges.

This follows recommendations made by the National Judicial Council.

Federal High Court strengthens judicial divisions with new judge postings. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Facebook

According to PUNCH, the announcement was made in Abuja on on May 8 by the court’s Director of Information, Dr Catherine-Oby Christopher.

According to the statement, all affected judges are expected to assume duty at their respective stations on May 13, 2026.

“Following the recent appointment of 14 new judges and the reposting of three existing judges of the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved and released a new posting schedule for judges of the Court to various judicial divisions across the country,” the statement said.

Judges assigned to new divisions

Under the new schedule, judges have been posted to divisions across Nigeria to strengthen judicial operations:

- Justice Hassan Dikko - Gusau Division, Zamfara State

- Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim - Abuja Division

- Justice Onah Chigozie Sergius - Abuja Division

- Justice Sulaiman Amida Hassan - Osogbo Division, Osun State

- Justice Muhammad Saidu - Minna Division, Niger State

- Justice Igboko Conchita - Akure Division, Ondo State

- Justice Onuegbu Angela - Yenagoa Division, Bayelsa State

- Justice Galumje Edingah - Abakaliki Division, Ebonyi State

- Justice Ibrahim Eneabo - Gombe Division

- Justice Abubakar Usman - Ado-Ekiti Division, Ekiti State

- Justice Salihu Yunusa - Damaturu Division, Yobe State

- Justice Ikpeme Bassey - Uyo Division, Akwa Ibom State

- Justice Shehu Adamu - Maiduguri Division, Borno State

- Justice Mohammed Buba - Dutse Division, Jigawa State

- Justice Binjin-Eigegbe Nendelmum Judith - Lokoja Division, Kogi State

- Justice Usoro Uduak - Lagos Division

- Justice Nwoye Osinachi Donatus - Lagos Division

The statement confirmed that the postings take immediate effect, ensuring that the newly appointed judges and those reposted will begin their duties without delay.

This move is expected to improve judicial efficiency and ensure that divisions across the country are adequately staffed to handle cases.

The Federal High Court of Nigeria is a specialised court with jurisdiction over federal laws, constitutional matters, and disputes involving federal agencies.

It plays a vital role in protecting citizens’ rights and ensuring justice in areas such as financial crimes, taxation, intellectual property, and economic offences.

National Judicial Council recommendations shape fresh judicial assignments. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Protest rocks court over deregistration of opposition parties

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension rose on April at the Federal High Court in Wuse, Abuja, as demonstrators under the banner of Concerned Northern Nigeria Stakeholders staged a protest against alleged interference in the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs and waving placards with inscriptions such as “No Opposition, No Election,” and “Tinubu, Let Our Democracy Breathe,” accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of undermining democratic institutions.

According to PUNCH, security operatives, including officers of the Department of State Services, barricaded the court entrance, preventing the demonstrators from gaining access.

Source: Legit.ng