History of female F1 drivers: A look at the women who've broken the barriers

Since the start of Formula One competitions, women have played major roles in varying capacities, including racing drivers. In 1958, the first female F1 driver, Maria Teresa de Filippis, set the pace for women worldwide. Discover the inspiring history of female F1 drivers.

Since 1958, women have stolen the show driving in Formula One.

Source: Twitter

Insight into the history of female F1 drivers

Although their numbers can not compare to male F1 drivers, women have been instrumental in F1's success. While Maria Teresa de Filippis was the first F1 driver, others such as Monisha Kaltenborn became the first female F1 Team Principal and Laura Mueller, the first female race engineer in F1 history.

The pioneering women in F1 history (1950s–1980s)

The female trailblazers of F1 history before the 1980s include Maria Teresa de Filippis, Lella Lombardi, Divina Galica, and Desire Wilson. Here is a deep dive into women who participated and scored points in Grand Prix races during this period.

1. Maria Teresa de Filippis – 1958

Female F1 driver, Maria Teresa de Filippis drives the special F2 Porsche built in Modena for Jean Behra in a race to qualify for the limited grid in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Source: Twitter

Full name : Maria Teresa de Filippis

: Maria Teresa de Filippis Date of birth : 11 November 1926

: 11 November 1926 Place of birth : Naples, Italy

: Naples, Italy Date of death : 8 January 2016

: 8 January 2016 F1 debut year: 1958

Italian motocross driver Maria Teresa de Filippis was the first woman to race in Formula One. Thanks to a bet from her brothers, De Filippis embarked on a career that continues to influence female involvement in motor sport.

She entered five World Championship Grands Prix, with three starts in the Monaco Grand Prix in 1958. Although she was unable to qualify in 1958 and 1959, other notable achievements include winning her very first event driving a Fiat 500, the 12 Hours of Pescara, and the Trullo d'Oro.

2. Lella Lombardi – 1975

Female F1 driver, Maria Grazia Lombardi, was pictured in a driver's gear.

Source: Twitter

Full name : Maria Grazia Lombardi

: Maria Grazia Lombardi Date of birth : 26 March 1941

: 26 March 1941 Place of birth : Frugarolo, Italy

: Frugarolo, Italy Date of death : 3 March 1992

: 3 March 1992 F1 debut year: 1974

Lella Lombardi debuted in Formula One during the British Grand Prix on July 20, 1974. Although she failed to qualify, Lella shattered barriers in Formula One as the first and only woman to score points in a Grand Prix.

Her introduction to racing began with driving her father's delivery van and later racing karts. Before entering Formula One, she had won four Formula 850 races and competed in the Italian F3 and Formula Monza. Other accomplishments of the Italian racer include winning the 1979 and 1980 Enna Six Hours, the Vallelunga Six Hours and the European Touring Car Championship.

3. Divina Galica – 1976

Divina Galica sits aboard the Shell Sport Whiting Surtees TS16 Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8 before the start of the British Grand Prix on 14th July 1976.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Divina Mary Galica

: Divina Mary Galica Date of birth : 13 August 1944

: 13 August 1944 Place of birth : Bushey Heath, Bushey, United Kingdom

: Bushey Heath, Bushey, United Kingdom F1 debut year: 1976

The 1968 and 1972 British Women's Olympic ski team captain entered three Formula One World Championship Grand Prix between 1964 and 1976. The multi-sport athlete competed as a race car driver and a professional skier.

In 1976, she clocked over 170mph (274 km/h) driving the Surtees TS16, becoming the fastest woman in the F1 circuit. In 1980, she won the Aurora AFX British F1 Championship in a Scheckter Wolf WR4. She also qualified and raced in the South African Grand Prix in the following year.

4. Desiré Wilson – 1980

Desire Wilson attempts to qualify for an official F1 race, the 1980 British GP.

Source: Twitter

Full name : Desiré Wilson née Randall

: Desiré Wilson née Randall Date of birth : 26 November 1953

: 26 November 1953 Age : 71 years old as of May 2025

: 71 years old as of May 2025 Place of birth : Brakpan, South Africa

: Brakpan, South Africa F1 debut year: 1980

South Africa-born racer, Desiré Wilson, is the first female driver to win a race in Formula One machinery. She won the 1980 British Aurora F1 series and later won at Monza and Silverstone. Although she entered the 1980 British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch with a Williams FW07, she failed to qualify.

Women who shaped Formula 1 (1990s–2000s)

In the 1990s and 2000s, women like Giovanna Amati, Susie Wolff, and Claire Williams significantly impacted Formula 1, both as drivers and behind-the-scenes professionals. Here are phenomenal women who played a key role in the team's operations, including driving F1 cars.

1. Giovanna Amati – 1992

Giovanna Amati during the 1992 South African GP at Kyalami in Kyalami, South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Giovanna Amati

: Giovanna Amati Date of birth : 20 July 1959

: 20 July 1959 Age : 66 years old as of May 20252

: 66 years old as of May 20252 Place of birth : Rome, Italy

: Rome, Italy F1 debut year: 1992

Amati began her professional racing career in 1981, starting in Formula Abarth. After attending a racing school, she progressed slowly up the single-seater ladder, racing in the Italian Formula Three and Formula 3000.

Then, in 1992, she became the last female driver to compete in Formula 1 World Championship races. She also became the first and last woman to participate in a Formula 1 weekend until 2014.

2. Katherine Legge – 2002

Female F1 driver, Katherine Legge pictured during n F1 race.

Source: Twitter

Full name : Katherine Anne Legge

: Katherine Anne Legge Date of birth : 12 July 1980

: 12 July 1980 Age : 45 years old as of May 2025

: 45 years old as of May 2025 Place of birth : Guildford, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

: Guildford, Surrey, England, United Kingdom F1 debut year: 2002

Katherine Legge is a British racing driver who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, IndyCar Series, and IMSA Sports Car Championship. In November 2005, Legge became the first woman to test a Formula One car, conducting a two-day test at Vallelunga Circuit for the Minardi F1 Team.

The modern era of F1 female drivers (2010s—present)

In the modern era of F1, there is a renewed focus on women's participation. Below is a list of trailblazing drivers, test drivers or development drivers from the 2010s.

1. Susie Wolff – 2014

Susie Wolff is a former female F1 driver, turned executive wh heads the F1 Academy.

Source: Twitter

Full name : Suzanne Wolff

: Suzanne Wolff Date of birth : 6 December 1982

: 6 December 1982 Age : 43 years old as of May 2025

: 43 years old as of May 2025 Place of birth : Oban, United Kingdom

: Oban, United Kingdom Debut year: 2014

Susie Wolff is the current managing director of the F1 Academy, a dedicated all-female racing platform aimed at developing female involvement in the sport. Alongside her husband, Toto Wolff, Susie has become a formidable force in the sport

In 2014, she debuted in Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix during a Friday practice session. She participated in a second practice session at the 2014 German Grand Prix.

2. Jamie Chadwick – 2019

Female F1 driver, Jamie Chadwick, is regarded as the UK's most decorated female motorsport driver.

Source: Twitter

Full name : Jamie Laura Chadwick

: Jamie Laura Chadwick Date of birth : 20 May 1998

: 20 May 1998 Age : 37 years old as of May 2025

: 37 years old as of May 2025 Place of birth : Bath, United Kingdom

: Bath, United Kingdom Debut year: 2019

She was a development driver for the Williams Formula One team and a test driver for the Jaguar Formula E team. Jamie Chadwick. Chadwick drove Keke Rosberg's FW08C at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking her debut in a Formula 1 car.

3. Léna Bühler – 2023

Léna Bühler is a Swiss born racing whiz.

Source: Twitter

Full name : Léna Bühler

: Léna Bühler Date of birth : 9 July 1997

: 9 July 1997 Age: 28 years old as of May 2025

Place of birth : Valeyres-sous-Montagny, Switzerland

: Valeyres-sous-Montagny, Switzerland Debut year: 2023

Léna Bühler has become the first F1 Academy driver announced to be racing in 2023. She also became the first female driver to race in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2021, recording the best result of 20th position.

Notable women in Formula 1

In addition to the racers mentioned above, the following women are also among the top talents in the F1 competition.

Marta Garcia

Alice Powell

Fabienne Wohlwend

Emma Kimiläinen

Doriane Pin

Marta Garcia

Nerea Marti

Chloe Chambers

Bianca Bustamante

Alice Powell

Alisha Palmowski

Ella Lloyd

Why are there no female F1 drivers?

Various factors contribute to the underrepresentation of women in F1. These include a perceived lack of female drivers in the talent pool, fewer role models and less track time. However, a welcoming culture might change the statistics of women drivers.

Can there be female F1 drivers?

Yes. Motorsports are open to all, with no official restrictions based on gender.

Have there been any female F1 drivers?

Yes. There have been several female Formula 1 drivers, although not many compared to male drivers.

Are there any female F1 drivers in 2025?

There are no confirmed female F1 drivers in the main Formula 1 championship for the 2025 season. However, the 2025 F1 Academy season, an all-female racing series, has several talented female drivers participating.

Who was the first woman to compete in an F1 race?

Maria Teresa de Filippis was an Italian racing driver and the first woman to race in Formula One. She participated in five World Championship Grands Prix, debuting on 18 May 1958, but scored no championship points.

Who was the last female F1 driver?

As of May 2025, the last woman to have driven in a Formula One Grand Prix event was Italian former Formula 3000 driver Giovanna Amati. However, several female drivers compete and participate in the competition through the F1 Academy.

The history of female F1 drivers paints a picture of drive, talent and tenacity despite challenges. From Maria Teresa de Filippis to Léna Bühler, the road to representation in Formula Grand Prix races has been long and demanding, marked by perseverance and groundbreaking milestones.

