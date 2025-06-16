Who is the tallest F1 driver? 5 tallest and shortest in 2025

In Formula 1 (F1), height affects cockpit fit, weight distribution, and aerodynamics, impacting a driver's comfort and the car's performance. The tallest F1 driver is a tie between Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon, while the shortest is Yuki Tsunoda. Discover how tall they are and see where other contenders rank on the list.

Nico Hülkenberg (L), Gabriel Bortoleto (C), and Alex Albon (R) are among the tallest F1 drivers. Photo: Mark Sutton, Clive Mason, Steven Tee (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The tallest F1 drivers are Alex Albon, a Thai-British driver, and Esteban Ocon, a French driver.

The shortest F1 driver is Yuki Tsunoda, a Japanese racing driver.

Taller drivers may struggle to fit comfortably in the cockpit, which could impact their performance and comfort.

5 tallest F1 drivers

Research into the list of the tallest F1 drivers has focused on the height of current F1 drivers. This analysis is based on height from sports publications such as PlanetF1, RN365, and Motorsport.

Rank Name Height 1 Alex Albon 6'1" (186 centimetres) 2 Esteban Ocon 6'1" (186 centimetres) 3 George Russell 6'1" (185 centimetres) 4 Gabriel Bortoleto 6' (184 centimetres) 5 Nico Hülkenberg 6' (184 centimetres)

1. Alex Albon — 6'1" (186 cm)

Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams walks in parc fermé on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. Photo: Kym Illman

Date of birth : 23 March 1996

: 23 March 1996 Place of birth : London, United Kingdom

: London, United Kingdom Team : Williams

: Williams Weight: 146 lbs (66 kilograms)

Alex Albon is a Thai-British F1 driver. The racing driver stands at 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres) tall and has competed for Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing, and Williams Racing in his F1 career.

Albon made his Formula 1 debut in 2019 with Toro Rosso. He performed well, and Red Bull Racing promoted him to their main team in the same year. In 2020, Albon got his first two podium finishes, coming third in races in Tuscany and Bahrain.

2. Esteban Ocon — 6'1" (186 cm)

Esteban Ocon of the Haas F1 Team walks during the qualification of the Monaco GP at the Circuit of Monaco in Monaco-Ville, Monaco, on May 24, 2025. Photo: Andrea Diodato

Date of birth : 17 September 1996

: 17 September 1996 Place of birth : Évreux, France

: Évreux, France Team : Haas

: Haas Weight: 161 lbs (73 kilograms)

Esteban Ocon is a high-performing French F1 driver known for his consistency and race-winning ability. He started in F1 in 2016 with Manor Racing. Since then, he's driven for teams such as Force India, Renault, and Alpine.

The sports personality's biggest career moment was winning his first F1 race at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021. Ocon also finished second in Bahrain in 2020 and third in Monaco in 2023. He is 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres) tall, making him one of the tallest drivers in F1, together with Alex Albon.

3. George Russell — 6'1" (185 cm)

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team enters the garage at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 17, 2025 in Imola, Italy. Photo: Sam Bloxham

Date of birth : 15 February 1998

: 15 February 1998 Place of birth : King's Lynn, United Kingdom

: King's Lynn, United Kingdom Team : Mercedes

: Mercedes Weight: 154 lbs (70 kilograms)

George Russell is a British racing driver who currently races for Mercedes in Formula 1. He is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and is one of the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world. Russell started his racing journey in karting.

The British racing driver joined Formula 1 in 2019 with Williams Racing. In 2020, Russell filled in for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for a race in Bahrain, before officially joining Mercedes in 2022. As of 2025, he will race for Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season.

4. Gabriel Bortoleto — 6' (184 cm)

Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber walks in the garage at Suzuka Circuit on April 05, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo: Andy Hone

Date of birth : 14 October 2004

: 14 October 2004 Place of birth : Osasco, State of São Paulo, Brazil

: Osasco, State of São Paulo, Brazil Team : Sauber

: Sauber Weight: 157 lbs (71 kilograms)

Gabriel Bortoleto is a Brazilian racing driver for Sauber. He is the fourth-tallest F1 driver, standing at 6 feet (184 centimetres) tall. Bortoleto drove his first Formula 1 car, a McLaren MCL36, at the Red Bull Ring in September 2024.

Before joining F1, Bortoleto raced in karting in 2012, moving up through the junior racing categories. He will be competing for Sauber for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Gabriel will partner with racing driver Nico Hülkenberg.

5. Nico Hülkenberg — 6' (184 cm)

Nico Hülkenberg of Germany and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber rides a scooter at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on June 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo: Andy Hone

Date of birth : 19 August 1987

: 19 August 1987 Place of birth : Emmerich, Germany

: Emmerich, Germany Team : Sauber

: Sauber Height : 6' (184 centimetres)

: 6' (184 centimetres) Weight: 172 lbs (78 kilograms)

Nico Hülkenberg is a German Formula 1 driver known for his long career in the sport. He joined F1 in 2010 with Williams and secured a pole position in Brazil. Nico Hülkenberg stands at 6 feet (184 centimetres) tall.

Nico Hülkenberg has driven for several teams over the years, including Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point, Aston Martin, and Haas. He holds the F1 record for the most career starts without a podium finish or a win. Hülkenberg won the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2015.

5 shortest F1 drivers

Although height is not a strict requirement for F1 driving, it can affect a driver's performance. However, some of the shortest drivers have achieved significant success for their teams. Here is a look at the shortest drivers in F1 in ascending order.

Rank Name Height 1 Yuki Tsunoda 5'3" (159 centimetres) 2 Isack Hadjar 5'6" (167 centimetres) 3 Fernando Alonso 5'7" (171 centimetres) 4 Andrea Kimi Antonelli 5'7" (172 centimetres) 5 Liam Lawson 5'8" (174 centimetres)

5. Liam Lawson—5'8" (174 cm)

Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App RB walks in the paddock at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. Photo: Kym Illman

Date of birth : 11 February 2002

: 11 February 2002 Place of birth : Hastings, New Zealand

: Hastings, New Zealand Team : Racing Bulls

: Racing Bulls Weight: 159 lbs (72 kilograms)

Liam Lawson is among the most competitive Formula 1 racing drivers who race for the Racing Bulls team. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches (174 centimetres) tall. Lawson made his F1 debut in 2023, stepping in for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, who was injured.

In 2024, it was confirmed that Lawson would race for Racing Bulls full-time starting from the United States Grand Prix. Before F1, he raced in junior racing, where he won the 2019 Toyota Racing Series.

4. Andrea Kimi Antonelli—5'7" (172 cm)

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes walks in the paddock at Miami International Autodrome on May 3, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Kym Illman

Date of birth : 25 August 2006

: 25 August 2006 Place of birth : Bologna, Italy

: Bologna, Italy Team : Mercedes

: Mercedes Weight: 154 lbs (70 kilograms)

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, popularly known as Kimi, is an Italian Formula 1 driver who is set to debut with Mercedes-AMG in 2025. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches (172 centimetres) tall. Kimi began karting at the age of seven, quickly demonstrating his talent.

Andrea Kimi will race for Mercedes in Formula 1, replacing Lewis Hamilton. He has demonstrated his prowess by becoming the third-youngest F1 driver in history at the Australian Grand Prix at the age of 18.

3. Fernando Alonso—5'7" (171 cm)

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team in the Pitlane at Bahrain International Circuit on April 12, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo: Mark Sutton

Date of birth : 29 July 1981

: 29 July 1981 Place of birth : Oviedo, Spain

: Oviedo, Spain Team : Aston Martin

: Aston Martin Weight: 150 lbs (68 kilograms)

Fernando Alonso is a Spanish Formula 1 legend with a long and successful career. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimetres) tall. Alonso became the youngest F1 World Champion in 2005 and secured his second consecutive title in 2006 with the Renault team.

Alonso took a brief break from F1 to compete in other racing series, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which he won twice. He returned to Formula 1 in 2021 and continues to race with one of the fastest cars in the Aston Martin team.

2. Isack Hadjar—5'6" (167 cm)

Isack Hadjar of France and Visa Cash App RB walks in the paddock at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 29, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Jayce Illman

Date of birth : 28 September 2004

: 28 September 2004 Place of birth : Paris, France

: Paris, France Team : Racing Bulls

: Racing Bulls Weight: 143 lbs (65 kilograms)

Isack Hadjar, a French driver, is confirmed to join the Racing Bulls Formula 1 team for the 2025 season. He stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. Isack Hadjar's racing journey began in karting in 2012, and he quickly climbed the ranks in junior racing series.

Hadjar's success in the FIA Formula 2 Championship earned him a reserve driver role for Red Bull Racing in 2024. Isack will be racing full-time as an F1 driver for Red Bull in 2025, alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

1. Yuki Tsunoda—5'3" (159 cm)

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the paddock at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on June 14, 2025 in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Kym Illman

Date of birth : 11 May 2000

: 11 May 2000 Place of birth : Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan

: Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan Team : Red Bull

: Red Bull Weight: 119 lbs (54 kilograms)

Yuki Tsunoda is a Japanese Formula 1 driver who started racing in 2021. He is 5 feet 3 inches (159 centimetres) tall, making him the shortest driver on the current F1 grid. Yuki Tsunoda began in karting and quickly moved up through the ranks.

Tsunoda's F1 journey began with the AlphaTauri team, which was later renamed Visa Cash App RB and is now known as Racing Bulls. He scored points in his very first race, the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix. In the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, Tsunoda will move to Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Who is the tallest current F1 driver?

Esteban Ocon of Haas and Alex Albon of Williams are the two tallest current F1 drivers. They both stand at 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres).

Who is the heaviest F1 driver?

Nico Hülkenberg is the heaviest F1 driver in 2025. He weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms) and stands at 6 feet (184 centimetres) tall.

Does height affect F1 drivers?

Yes, a driver's height can influence their performance in Formula 1, though it's not a primary determinant of a driver's skill.

How tall and heavy is Lewis Hamilton?

The F1 driver stands at 5 feet 7 inches (174 centimetres) tall. Lewis Hamilton weighs 161 pounds (73 kilograms).

Who is the shortest F1 driver?

The shortest F1 driver in the 2025 Formula 1 grid is Yuki Tsunoda. He stands at 5 feet 3 inches (159 centimetres) tall.

For years, fans of Formula 1 have debated whether height is a primary factor in speed. The tallest F1 drivers, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon, have proved otherwise. Even the shortest F1 driver, Yuki Tsunoda, has been performing exceptionally.

