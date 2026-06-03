Akor Adams has highlighted the Super Eagles' plan ahead of the friendly match against Poland

Adams is expected to lead Nigeria’s forward line against the Europeans in Victor Osimhen’s absence

Ademola Lookman will also miss the match, leaving Adams as the only player of Eric Chelle’s preferred front three

Akor Adams has highlighted Super Eagles’ preparation techniques ahead of their international friendly match against Poland.

Nigeria will face the Red-White at the 58,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2026, at 7:45 PM Nigerian time.

Akor Adams prepared to lead Super Eagles' attack in Osimhen's absence. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

Poland enter the match off the back of a 2-0 loss to Ukraine, while Nigeria won the 2026 Unity Cup, beating Zimbabwe and Jamaica in the final.

The Europeans do not have any fitness issues heading into the match, while the Super Eagles will be without their top two players, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

Both players were excused for personal reasons, while other players, including Yusuf Alhassan and Tijani Samson, failed to secure Polish visas.

Adams speaks ahead of Poland vs Nigeria

The absence of Osimhen and Lookman leaves Akor Adams as the only player from Eric Chelle’s preferred front three available for the match.

The Sevilla striker has shared the team’s plan ahead of the high-profile match, which the manager claimed he would take seriously because of FIFA ranking.

Adams admitted that they have had little time to train and prepare in Warsaw, but the team is ready to go because they know why they are there.

“Many of us have had a lot of games through our legs in the course of the season, but we're ready, and we'll see what happens,” he told Ubuntu Pitch.

“Since the head coach came, we have tried to build an identity of our strengths. We play with a lot of intensity and aggressiveness. We also like to play with the ball.”

“We take chances when we have them. So, like every other game, we're going to play the same way, keep our DNA, and try to share the same result,” he concluded.

Poland coach promises changes

Poland head coach Jan Urban was disappointed with his team’s performance during their 2-0 loss to Ukraine in their first match of the window.

Jan Urban promises changes in Poland's squad against Nigeria. Photo Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

The manager, who admitted to using the friendly matches to give opportunities to o new players before the UEFA Nations League later in the year, confirmed more changes against Nigeria.

"These are friendly matches, and I think that right now we need to try different things, give players a chance. There will be changes,” he said via Sportowefakty.

Nigeria and Poland failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing in the final of their respective African and European playoffs.

Where to watch Poland vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Poland for the Nigerian audience across TV stations and multiple streaming platforms.

The match, which is a full FIFA game, will be available on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv as well as their streaming platforms.

Source: Legit.ng