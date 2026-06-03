Nigerian music star Davido once again proved his luxury beginnings as details of his life emerge

The singer’s sister Sharon made a surprising revelation about his travel history from childhood days

In a recent video, Sharon showed off Davido’s decades-old boarding pass, triggering reactions

Nigerian superstar Davido has always lived a life of luxury, and his sister Sharon Adeleke just gave fans a rare glimpse into that history.

In a video she posted, Sharon displayed Davido’s decades-old passport and boarding pass, revealing that the singer has never flown economy.

Davido's sister opens up about his travel history and it's raising eyebrows. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Pointing to the seat number “0F” on the British Airways boarding pass, she laughed nd said:

“I don’t know if David has even entered the economy before to be honest with you… This was ages ago. Master David, and this is good because we were still taking British Airways to get to Yankee.”

Sharon didn’t stop there. She also shared her late mother’s business card and chequebook from 1995, adding:

“Oh you guys, this is such a great day… I just found my mom’s chequebook. See, she was balancing it out, 5/12/1995. I know she spent 70k that day, which is probably a lot actually. 1995, okay baller.”

The video was filled with playful family anecdotes. Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood, saying:

“Oh David, this is when he was really, really naughty and he was biting people in this era. Oh my God, he was so bad.”

She also highlighted their father’s success, noting:

“My dad used to own a bank. He used to own a merchant bank, and then he had a savings and loans bank.”

Watch her speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido revealed the construction site of his massive 20-room mansion in Eko Atlantic, Lagos, a project worth billions of Naira.

The luxurious property is set to feature a 20-car garage, a state-of-the-art music studio, a lounge, staff quarters, and an entire floor dedicated to his wife.

In a brief chat with an online streamer, Davido gave fans a glimpse into the ambitious project. He explained:

“This is my basement, the basement is going to have a 20-car garage, my studio, apartments, a lounge, and then my staff room.”

The singer also confirmed that his wife will enjoy her own private floor, designed to reflect her personal style.

“She has her own room, her own everything, her own style… she has her own floor,” Davido said with pride.

Beyond the structural details, Davido revealed his inspiration for the mansion’s design, noting that he wants to blend Caribbean and Mexican architectural themes.

“I want to inspire the Caribbean, Mexican architectural theme… I’ve worked so hard, it’s only right,” he added.

Davido's elder sister reveals a luxury lifestyle detail many fans never knew. Credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

How netizens reacted to Davido's sister's revelation

The nostalgic clips not only underlined Davido’s privileged upbringing but also celebrated the Adeleke family’s legacy.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thick_baby_lily said:

"So what should we do with this? Is it going to stop the attack?"

brifyre said:

"OMO poor people just Dey vex for comment section 😂😂😂."

promisetesoro said:

"Will this save the kidnapped children 🤔."

alhajissweetheart said:

"How does this concern Nigerians, in the face of numerous challenges that they are facing today?"

evabrytvickie said:

"What’s d difference between him and the rest way fly economy!?? Did they get to their destination same time or not????? Eze ule."

churchill_777 said:

"E don tey when this family big oo."

wura_treatz said:

"This is so unnecessary.🤦🏾‍♀️"

hair.beauty_empire_01 said:

"Wetin Dey happen for this country no concern this one and her Mumu fans."

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng