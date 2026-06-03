A Nigerian man who was in debt before he gained admission into the University of Ibadan shared his ordeal in school

He opened up about how he owed over N2million before entering UI through direct entry, and how it affected his studies

The man’s story triggered people’s reactions, and many took to the comments to share their similar experiencesN2 million in

A Nigerian man shared his experience while trying to get admission into the University of Ibadan.

He shared that before his admission came, he was owing over N2 million in debt, and it affected him after he resumed.

A University of Ibadan student who was in N2m debt narrates his struggle in school. Photo: @Thepentane

Source: Facebook

UI graduate shares unpleasant academic journey

Identified as @Thepentane_ on X, the man shared how he ended up with a mental strugle amid carryovers while in school.

His words:

"I remember in 2021, just two months before my admission as a Direct Entry Chemistry student to UI, I was over 2 million naira in debt. I seriously considered opting out and not resuming school at all. Eventually, I pushed through and resumed anyway. It was an intense mental struggle.

"In my first semester, I somehow managed to pass all my courses. But the second semester was brutal, I ended up with three carryovers, and that was the beginning of serious academic struggle. As I struggled to rewrite those carryover courses, I started failing my current ones too.

"There is this course in particular, CHE 218 (Introductory Analytical Chemistry), it haunted me, I kept registering and retaking it from 200 level all the way to my final year before I finally passed it.

"My entire time at UI was academically brutal and exhausting, struggling with career, academic and Debt.

"Thank God for my close friends and cliques, they supported me and helped me pull through. Graduating from UI felt like a miracle aswear. Honestly, there were many moments when I never believed I would make it. Thank God for life now, I'm grateful."

See his X post below:

Reactions trail man's experience in UI

@OBarthC said:

"Bro! I remember the session my phone was stolen, my family house got burned and we lost everything, and my bicycle was also stolen too. When results came out after exams, I had a carryover in a course, not because I didn't do well, but because the woman chose to fail me."

@Dontezzy01 said:

"My story right now I used to be good at both secondary days and poly days but life happens Now, UI is punishing me for that."

@Dbadmathematian said:

"Chemistry 218 is no joke, a mentally exhausting course."

A man shares how he was in N2m debt shortly before gaining admission to the University of Ibadan. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng