With less than eight days to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, teams have released their squad lists

Argentina lifted the 2022 edition, defeating France in a dramatic penalty shootout, after the match ended 3-3 after extra time

Legit.ng has compiled the list of players who are following in the footsteps of their father to feature at the global event

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with co-hosts Mexico set to face South Africa in the opening match.

All 48 participating nations have announced their final squads, bringing the total number of players to 1,248 for the first-ever expanded World Cup.

Over the years, the tournament has witnessed several remarkable family legacies, with 27 father-son duos having featured on football's biggest stage. That number could increase further at this year's edition in North America.

Legit.ng takes a look at four notable father-and-son combinations who have proudly represented their countries at the FIFA World Cup.

1 Alfie and Erling Haaland (Norway)

Erling Haaland is following in the footsteps of his father, Alfie, by playing in the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Chris Cole/ Allsport/Hulton Archive and Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

One of the most famous father-son combinations in world football, Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the game's most feared strikers thanks to his remarkable goalscoring exploits for Manchester City and Norway.

His father, Alfie Haaland, represented Norway at the 1994 USA World Cup. The Scandinavian nation impressed during the tournament and secured a memorable victory over Mexico, although they were eliminated in the group stage on goal difference.

More than three decades later, Erling is set to lead Norway's attack at the 2026 World Cup as the country returns to football's biggest stage for the first time since 1998.

The Manchester City star enters the tournament as Norway's all-time leading scorer and one of the competition's biggest attractions.

2 Patrick and Justin Kluivert (Netherlands)

Justin Kluivert will be attending the World Cup 28 years after his father, Patrick featured at the 1994 Mundial. Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz and Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Kluivert was a key figure for the Netherlands during the late 1990s and featured at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, where the Dutch reached the semi-finals (against Brazil) before eventually finishing fourth (behind Croatia).

His son, Justin Kluivert, has followed in his footsteps and earned a place in the Netherlands squad after an outstanding season with Bournemouth.

The winger enjoyed his most productive campaign in English football, contributing goals and assists as the Cherries secured a strong Premier League finish.

Despite battling injuries at various stages of his career, Justin has become an important member of Ronald Koeman's squad and will be hoping to help the Oranje challenge for a first World Cup title, per The News Mill.

3 Diego and Giuliano Simeone (Argentina)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will see his son, Giuliano Simeone, feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico. by Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar and JUAN MABROMATA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Diego Simeone represented Argentina at three FIFA World Cups and was renowned for his leadership, tenacity and midfield brilliance.

He featured prominently at the 1998 World Cup, a tournament remembered for David Beckham's red card during Argentina's dramatic victory over England in the round of 16.

His son, Giuliano Simeone, has emerged as one of Argentina's brightest young talents. The Atletico Madrid forward plays under his father at club level and has become a trusted option for national team coach Lionel Scaloni.

Giuliano announced himself on the international stage by scoring in Argentina's emphatic 4-1 victory over Brazil in a 2026 World Cup qualifier and is expected to play a key role as the defending champions seek to retain their crown, per Times of India.

4 Zinedine and Luca Zidane (Algeria)

France legend Zinedine Zidane's son, Luca will feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: PIERRE VERDY/AFP and Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Few footballers can match the legacy of Zinedine Zidane, who inspired France to World Cup glory in 1998 and later guided Les Bleus to the 2006 final. Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in football history, Zidane remains a global icon.

His son, Luca Zidane, has forged his own path as a goalkeeper. After representing France at youth level (U27 to U20), including appearances alongside Dayot Upamecano in international competitions, Luca switched allegiance to Algeria and made his senior debut for the Desert Foxes in October 2025.

The Granada goalkeeper earned a place in Algeria's World Cup squad following a strong domestic season and is set to become the latest member of the Zidane family to grace football's biggest stage.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries that could win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2010 champions Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five for the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng