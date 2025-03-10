What is the longest boxing match in history? Top 5 longest boxing matches ever

What is the longest boxing match in history? The longest boxing match in history was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke in 1893. It spanned 110 pounds and lasted 7 hours 19 minutes. Discover other legendary matches that pushed fighters to their limits.

The longest boxing match lasted 7 hours 19 minutes. Photo: Artur Didyk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The longest boxing match was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke and was declared a no-contest but later changed to a draw.

The match occurred in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on 6 April 1893 .

. The fight started at 9:15 PM and ended at 4:34 AM after 110 pounds.

What is the longest boxing match in history?

Boxing has seen some brutal battles, including matches with no time limits or round restrictions. These fights pushed fighters to their limits, cementing their place in history.

Boxing match Rounds Duration Andy Bowen vs Jack Burke 110 7 hours 19 minutes John Sullivan vs Jake Kilrain 75 2 hours 16 minutes Ad Wolgast vs Battling Nelson 40 4 hours James Kelly vs Jonathan Smith 17 6 hours 15 minutes Jack Jones vs Patsy Tunney 276 4 hours 30 minutes

5. Jack Jones vs Patsy Tunney

Year of the contest: 1825

1825 Number of rounds: 276

276 Duration: 4 hours 30 minutes

4 hours 30 minutes Place of contest: Cheshire, England

The bout between Jack Jones and Patsy Tunney had the most rounds in boxing history, with 276. It was one of the best matches contested in 1825, lasting 4 hours and 30 minutes. This was before the boxing rules were introduced in 1867.

There were no rules regarding the number of rounds and time limit. Therefore, the bout could go on for hours and indefinitely, as long as the combatants could make it to scratch.

4. James Kelly vs Jonathan Smith

Year of the contest: 1855

1855 Number of rounds: 17

17 Duration: 6 hours 15 minutes

6 hours 15 minutes Place of contest: Fiery Creek, Victoria, Australia

James Kelly and Jonathan Smith's match is also among the longest boxing match without gloves in history. It took place near Fiery Creek in Australia on 3 December 1855. The bout lasted for six hours and fifteen minutes and ended after Smith gave in after 17 rounds and Kelly, the professional boxer, emerged the winner.

3. Ad Wolgast vs Battling Nelson

Year of the contest: 1910

1910 Number of rounds: 40

40 Duration: Around 4 hours

Around 4 hours Place of contest: California, United States

The boxing match between Wolgast and Battling Nelson was not only the longest but the most brutal boxing match of all time. It was held at Arena in Point Richmond, California, United States.

The fight was scheduled for 45 rounds but spanned 40 rounds in around 4 hours. It ended after Nelson's eyes were so swollen that he could no longer see. Wolgast became the new World Lightweight champion.

2. John Sullivan vs Jake Kilrain

Boxer John L. Sullivan (boxer on left) during a boxing match. Photo: Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Year of the contest: 1889

1889 Number of rounds: 75

75 Duration: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes Place of contest: Richburg, Mississippi, United States

The boxing match between John Sullivan and the American boxer, Jake Kilrain, was held in Richburg, Mississippi on 8 July 1889. It was held under London Prize Ring rules, with one-minute rounds and a 50-second break between rounds.

John Sullivan emerged the winner after 75 rounds that lasted 2 hours 16 minutes, and 25 seconds, and became the World Heavyweight champion. The Sullivan-Kilrain match was the last bare-knuckle world heavyweight title, which became known as the Rumble at Richburg.

1. Andy Bowen vs Jack Burke

Year of contest: 1893

1893 Number of rounds: 110

110 Duration: 7 hours 19 minutes

7 hours 19 minutes Place of contest: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

According to Guinness World Records, the longest-recorded fight with gloves in history was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke. The fight occurred at the Olympics Club in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on 6 April 1893. It lasted 110 rounds, 7 hours and 19 minutes from 9:15 PM to 4:34 AM, each round lasting 3 minutes.

The referee John Duffy had declared at 108 rounds that if there is no winner in the next 2 rounds, the bout would be ruled a no contest. It turned out to be true after Andy and Jack, were dazed and exhausted. It is reported that Jack Burke broke all the bones in both of his hands and was bedridden for six weeks.

What was the longest boxing match of all time?

The longest boxing match was between professional boxers Andy Bowen and Jack Burke in 1893. It spanned 110 rounds and lasted 7 hours and 19 minutes.

What was the aftermath of the longest boxing match?

Andy Bowen and Jack Burke were exhausted and unable to continue, leading to it being ruled a no-contest, but later changed to a draw. Burke suffered broken bones in both hands, which ended his boxing career, while Bowen continued fighting until his tragic death in the ring two years later.

The longest boxing match in history was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke. It lasted 7 hours 19 minutes after 110 rounds and was called a "no contest" by referee John Duffy.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the top black female wrestlers who have captured a global audience. Women have confidently shown that they, too, have what it takes to step inside the ring and give audiences good entertainment.

Many black female wrestlers have electrified crowds, created iconic moments and shocked the world with their performances. They beat legends to make history. Some include Jacqueline Moore, Nyla Rose, and B. Fab. Learn more in the post.

Source: Legit.ng