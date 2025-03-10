Global site navigation

What is the longest boxing match in history? Top 5 longest boxing matches ever
Boxing

by  Isaac Wangethi 4 min read

What is the longest boxing match in history? The longest boxing match in history was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke in 1893. It spanned 110 pounds and lasted 7 hours 19 minutes. Discover other legendary matches that pushed fighters to their limits.

3-D boxing ring
The longest boxing match lasted 7 hours 19 minutes. Photo: Artur Didyk (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The longest boxing match was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke and was declared a no-contest but later changed to a draw.
  • The match occurred in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on 6 April 1893.
  • The fight started at 9:15 PM and ended at 4:34 AM after 110 pounds.

What is the longest boxing match in history?

Boxing has seen some brutal battles, including matches with no time limits or round restrictions. These fights pushed fighters to their limits, cementing their place in history.

Boxing matchRoundsDuration
Andy Bowen vs Jack Burke1107 hours 19 minutes
John Sullivan vs Jake Kilrain752 hours 16 minutes
Ad Wolgast vs Battling Nelson404 hours
James Kelly vs Jonathan Smith176 hours 15 minutes
Jack Jones vs Patsy Tunney2764 hours 30 minutes

5. Jack Jones vs Patsy Tunney

  • Year of the contest: 1825
  • Number of rounds: 276
  • Duration: 4 hours 30 minutes
  • Place of contest: Cheshire, England

The bout between Jack Jones and Patsy Tunney had the most rounds in boxing history, with 276. It was one of the best matches contested in 1825, lasting 4 hours and 30 minutes. This was before the boxing rules were introduced in 1867.

There were no rules regarding the number of rounds and time limit. Therefore, the bout could go on for hours and indefinitely, as long as the combatants could make it to scratch.

4. James Kelly vs Jonathan Smith

  • Year of the contest: 1855
  • Number of rounds: 17
  • Duration: 6 hours 15 minutes
  • Place of contest: Fiery Creek, Victoria, Australia

James Kelly and Jonathan Smith's match is also among the longest boxing match without gloves in history. It took place near Fiery Creek in Australia on 3 December 1855. The bout lasted for six hours and fifteen minutes and ended after Smith gave in after 17 rounds and Kelly, the professional boxer, emerged the winner.

3. Ad Wolgast vs Battling Nelson

  • Year of the contest: 1910
  • Number of rounds: 40
  • Duration: Around 4 hours
  • Place of contest: California, United States

The boxing match between Wolgast and Battling Nelson was not only the longest but the most brutal boxing match of all time. It was held at Arena in Point Richmond, California, United States.

The fight was scheduled for 45 rounds but spanned 40 rounds in around 4 hours. It ended after Nelson's eyes were so swollen that he could no longer see. Wolgast became the new World Lightweight champion.

2. John Sullivan vs Jake Kilrain

Boxer John L. Sullivan (boxer on left) faces an opponent in front of a large crowd of spectators
Boxer John L. Sullivan (boxer on left) during a boxing match. Photo: Corbis
Source: Getty Images
  • Year of the contest: 1889
  • Number of rounds: 75
  • Duration: 2 hours 16 minutes
  • Place of contest: Richburg, Mississippi, United States

The boxing match between John Sullivan and the American boxer, Jake Kilrain, was held in Richburg, Mississippi on 8 July 1889. It was held under London Prize Ring rules, with one-minute rounds and a 50-second break between rounds.

John Sullivan emerged the winner after 75 rounds that lasted 2 hours 16 minutes, and 25 seconds, and became the World Heavyweight champion. The Sullivan-Kilrain match was the last bare-knuckle world heavyweight title, which became known as the Rumble at Richburg.

1. Andy Bowen vs Jack Burke

  • Year of contest: 1893
  • Number of rounds: 110
  • Duration: 7 hours 19 minutes
  • Place of contest: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

According to Guinness World Records, the longest-recorded fight with gloves in history was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke. The fight occurred at the Olympics Club in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on 6 April 1893. It lasted 110 rounds, 7 hours and 19 minutes from 9:15 PM to 4:34 AM, each round lasting 3 minutes.

The referee John Duffy had declared at 108 rounds that if there is no winner in the next 2 rounds, the bout would be ruled a no contest. It turned out to be true after Andy and Jack, were dazed and exhausted. It is reported that Jack Burke broke all the bones in both of his hands and was bedridden for six weeks.

What was the longest boxing match of all time?

The longest boxing match was between professional boxers Andy Bowen and Jack Burke in 1893. It spanned 110 rounds and lasted 7 hours and 19 minutes.

What was the aftermath of the longest boxing match?

Andy Bowen and Jack Burke were exhausted and unable to continue, leading to it being ruled a no-contest, but later changed to a draw. Burke suffered broken bones in both hands, which ended his boxing career, while Bowen continued fighting until his tragic death in the ring two years later.

The longest boxing match in history was between Andy Bowen and Jack Burke. It lasted 7 hours 19 minutes after 110 rounds and was called a "no contest" by referee John Duffy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com

