Get to know Ysabel Jordan, Michael Jordan's daughter

Ysabel Jordan is an American celebrity child best known as Michael Jordan's daughter. Her father is an American businessman and former professional basketball player who played fifteen seasons in the National Basketball Association between 1984 and 2003.

Ysabel and her twin sister holding teddy bears

Ysabel Jordan and her twin sister, Victoria, gained widespread recognition thanks to her famous father, a former American professional basketball player and businessman. Even though her father is regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, he prefers to keep his twin daughters away from the public domain.

Ysabel Jordan’s profile summary

Full name Ysabel Jordan Gender Female Date of birth 9 February 2014 Age 10 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 3'7" Height in centimetres 109 Weight in pounds 46 Weight in kilograms 21 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Micheal Jordan Mother Yvette Prieto Siblings 4

Ysabel Jordan’s biography

The celebrity daughter was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Her mother is of Cuban-American descent, and her father is of African-American descent.

Ysabel Jordan’s parents

Her parents are Micheal Jordan and Yvette Prieto. Her father is an American businessman and former basketball player. He played fifteen seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) between 1984 and 2003, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Her mother is a Cuban-American model and has worked for designer Alexander Wang and appeared in the documentary Cuba: An Island Apart. Ysabel’s parents first met in 2008 at a club. They tied the knot on 27 April 2013 after Michael Jordan divorced his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006.

Top-5 facts about Ysabel Jordan.

Who are Ysabel’s siblings?

She has four siblings—Victoria, Marcus, Jeffrey, Michael, and Jasmine. Marcus, Jeffrey and Jasmine are Ysabel’s half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy. Victoria and Ysabel Jordan are identical twin sisters.

What is Ysabel Jordan’s age?

The American celebrity child is 10 years old as of 2024. When was Ysabel Jordan born? She was born on 9 February 2014; her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Ysabel Jordan famous?

Ysabel and her twin sister Victoria gained immense popularity soon after their birth. Before that, their parents announced they were expecting their first child together just a few months after they tied the knot. Later, Jordan's manager told E! News,

Michael and Yvette Jordan are thrilled to announce that their identical twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, were born Sunday, February 9, 2014 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Yvette and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival.

Michael and Yvette Prieto have maintained a low profile about their twin daughters and have not shared any pictures of them.

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan at the Exclusive FABULOUS 23 Dinner hosted by Jordan Brand during All-Star Weekend on 12 February 2010 in Dallas, Texas.

What is Ysabel Jordan’s height?

Michael Jordan's daughter is approximately 3 feet 7 inches or 109 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 46 pounds or 21 kilograms.

Fast facts about Ysabel Jordan

Who is Ysabel Jordan? She is an American celebrity child best recognised as the daughter of Michael Jordan, an American entrepreneur and former basketball player. Where is Ysabel Jordan from? She was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. How old are Jordan's twins? The identical twins are 10 years old as of 2024. They were born on 9 February 2014. Are Michael Jordan's twins identical? Yes, Victoria and Ysabel are identical twin sisters. Who are Ysabel Jordan’s siblings? They are Victoria, Marcus, Jeffrey, Michael, and Jasmine. How tall is Ysabel Jordan? She is 3 feet 7 inches or 109 centimetres tall. Where does Ysabel Jordan live? She resides with her parents in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States.

Ysabel Jordan is an American celebrity well-known for being Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's daughter. She has one biological sibling, a twin sister, Victoria, and three half-siblings from her father's previous marriage. However, little is known about her or her identical sister, Victoria. This is because her parents have chosen to raise them away from the public eye.

