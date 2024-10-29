Ever wondered who has the most assists in football history? From legendary names like Lionel Messi to Ferenc Puskás, these playmakers have carved their legacies by assisting and scoring countless goals. Discover the top players with the highest number of assists throughout their careers.

Ferenc Puskás (L), Lionel Messi (C), Cristiano Ronaldo (R). Photo: Gianni Ferrari, Clive Brunskill, Stu Forster (modified by author)

To compile the list of the most assists in football history, historical records, official statistics, and recognised football databases were undertaken. We used data from reliable sources such as FIFA, UEFA, Opta Sports, and Transfermarkt. It is worth noting that these are the figures at the time of writing, with many of the players in this list still at the top of their game.

A soccer assist is a pass that leads directly to a goal. FIFA first recorded this metric in 1994, and it's now become one of the most commonly used stats in the global game. Below is a list of the most assists in soccer history.

Rank Player Number of assists 1 Ferenc Puskás 404 2 Lionel Messi 400 3 Pelé 369 4 Johan Cruyff 358 5 Thomas Müller 303 6 Luis Figo 283 7 Kevin De Bruyne 286 8 Luis Suárez 277 9 Ryan Giggs 277 10 Cristiano Ronaldo 273 11 Ángel Di María 264 12 Mesut Özil 258 13 David Beckham 256 14 Franck Ribéry 256 15 Cesc Fàbregas 253 16 Neymar Jr. 244 17 Xavi Hernández 242 18 Zlatan Ibrahimović 227 19 David Silva 225 20 Karim Benzema 211

1. Ferenc Puskás – 404

Ferenc Puskás in training at Craven Cottage, the Fulham FC ground on 23 November 1953. Photo: Central Press

Full name: Ferenc Purczeld Biró

Ferenc Purczeld Biró Date of birth: 2 April 1927

2 April 1927 Place of birth: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Age (deceased): Passed away on 17 November 2006, aged 79

Ferenc Puskás was a Hungarian footballer known for his exceptional scoring ability and creative playmaking. Puskás was a pivotal figure for both Budapest Honvéd and Real Madrid. The footballer's assists record is impressive because of his remarkable vision, which complemented his ability to score 700+ goals.

2. Lionel Messi – 400

Lionel Messi reacts after a play in the first half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on 3 September 2023. Photo: Harry How

Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi Date of birth: 24 June 1987

24 June 1987 Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina Age: 37 years old (as of October 2024)

Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest footballers in history, renowned for his dribbling, playmaking, and goal-scoring. He spent 17 years at Barcelona, setting records for the most goals (672) and assists (305) in club history. Lionel Messi has won 8 Ballon d'Or titles, 35 trophies at Barcelona, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

3. Pelé – 369

Pelé standing on the field in a New York Cosmos uniform. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento

Edson Arantes do Nascimento Date of birth: 23 October 1940

23 October 1940 Place of birth: Três Corações, Brazil

Três Corações, Brazil Age (deceased): Passed away on 29 December 2022

Pelé is a Brazilian football icon known for his scoring prowess, over 1,000 career goals, and his vision on the pitch, leading to an outstanding 369 assists. Playing primarily for Santos, Pelé won multiple league titles, two Copa Libertadores, and three FIFA World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970).

4. Johan Cruyff – 358

The late Barcelona player Johan Cruyff posing. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: Hendrik Johannes Cruijff

Hendrik Johannes Cruijff Date of birth: 25 April 1947

25 April 1947 Place of birth: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands Age (deceased): Passed away on 24 March 2016

Johan Cruyff revolutionised football both as a player and manager. Known for his role in developing “Total Football,” Cruyff was an outstanding playmaker for Ajax and Barcelona, contributing 358 assists in his career. He won multiple league titles and European Cups and was named European Footballer of the Year three times.

5. Thomas Müller – 303

Full name: Thomas Müller

Thomas Müller Date of birth: 13 September 1989

13 September 1989 Place of birth: Weilheim, Germany

Weilheim, Germany Age: 35 years old (as of October 2024)

Thomas Müller is renowned for his unique playing style, often called a "Raumdeuter" or "space interpreter." His vision and positioning have made him one of the most consistent playmakers, with 303 assists for Bayern Munich and Germany. Müller has won multiple Bundesliga titles, Champions League trophies, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

6. Luis Figo – 283

Luis Figo celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria at the San Siro Stadium in 2007. Photo: New Press

Full name: Luís Filipe Madeira Caeiro Figo

Luís Filipe Madeira Caeiro Figo Date of birth: 4 November 1972

4 November 1972 Place of birth: Almada, Portugal

Almada, Portugal Age: 51 years old (as of October 2024)

Luis Figo was one of Portugal's greatest footballers, known for his dribbling and passing ability. Figo played for top clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, and accumulated 283 assists throughout his career.

7. Kevin De Bruyne – 286

Full name: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne Date of birth: 28 June 1991

28 June 1991 Place of birth: Drongen, Belgium

Drongen, Belgium Age: 33 years old (as of October 2024)

Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, renowned for his exceptional vision and precision passing. He has been pivotal for Manchester City, helping the team win multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League. De Bruyne’s creativity has led to 286 assists and consistently ranked among the top assist providers in Europe.

8. Luis Suárez – 277

Luis Suárez celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match between Gremio and Vasco Da Gama at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Photo: Pedro H. Tesch

Full name: Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz

Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz Date of birth: 24 January 1987

24 January 1987 Place of birth: Salto, Uruguay

Salto, Uruguay Age: 37 years old (as of October 2024)

Luis Suárez, known for his tenacity and goal-scoring ability, has also provided 277 assists throughout his career. Playing for clubs like Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid, Suárez won numerous league titles and a Champions League.

9. Ryan Giggs – 277

Ryan Giggs pumps his fist to the fans after drawing the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United in Blackburn, England. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Full name: Ryan Joseph Giggs

Ryan Joseph Giggs Date of birth: 29 November 1973

29 November 1973 Place of birth: Cardiff, Wales

Cardiff, Wales Team: Manchester United

Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. A one-club man, Giggs spent his entire career at Manchester United, where he won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

10. Cristiano Ronaldo – 273

Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Date of birth: 5 February 1985

5 February 1985 Place of birth: Funchal, Madeira, Portugal

Funchal, Madeira, Portugal Age: 39 years old (as of October 2024)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers in history, known for his scoring and playmaking. With 273 assists and over 800 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards and multiple league titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.

11. Ángel Di María – 264

Ángel Di María celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Supercopa de Portugal Final match between SL Benfica and FC Porto in Aveiro, Portugal. Photo: Octavio Passos

Full name: Ángel Fabián Di María

Ángel Fabián Di María Date of birth: 14 February 1988

14 February 1988 Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina Age: 36 years old (as of October 2024)

Ángel Di María is known for his speed, dribbling, and exceptional crossing ability. Over his career, he has played for top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, and now Benfica. Di María has won multiple league titles and a Champions League title with Real Madrid. He was pivotal in Argentina’s Copa América 2021 and 2022 World Cup victories.

12. Mesut Özil – 258

Full name: Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil Date of birth: 15 October 1988

15 October 1988 Place of birth: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany Age: 36 years old (as of October 2024)

Mesut Özil was renowned for his vision, passing, and creativity in midfield. He was a key player for Real Madrid, where he won a La Liga title, and Arsenal, where he lifted multiple FA Cups. Özil also helped Germany win the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

13. David Beckham – 256

David Beckham celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 1996 FA Charity Shield between Manchester United and Newcastle United in 1996 in London, England. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Full name: David Robert Joseph Beckham

David Robert Joseph Beckham Date of birth: 2 May 1975

2 May 1975 Place of birth: London, England

London, England Age: 49 years old (as of October 2024)

David Beckham is a global football icon known for his exceptional crossing and free-kick ability. Beckham spent his career at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and PSG. He has won numerous titles, including six Premier League trophies and a Champions League. His 256 assists highlight his precision on the ball.

14. Franck Ribéry – 256

Franck Ribéry looks on before the Serie A match between Ac Milan and ACF Fiorentina. Photo: Marco Canoniero

Full name: Franck Henry Pierre Ribéry

Franck Henry Pierre Ribéry Date of birth: 7 April 1983

7 April 1983 Place of birth: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Boulogne-sur-Mer, France Age: 41 years old (as of October 2024)

Franck Ribéry was a crucial figure for Bayern Munich, where his dribbling, speed, and crossing made him one of the best wingers of his generation. The won multiple Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title with Bayern. Ribéry's 256 assists underline his consistent ability to create chances, which made him a key figure in Bayern’s dominance during the 2010s.

15. Cesc Fàbregas – 253

Full name: Francesc Fàbregas Soler

Francesc Fàbregas Soler Date of birth: 4 May 1987

4 May 1987 Place of birth: Arenys de Mar, Spain

Arenys de Mar, Spain Age: 37 years old (as of October 2024)

Cesc Fàbregas was one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation. He was influential for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea, winning league titles in England and Spain, a World Cup, and two European Championships with Spain. His 253 assists are a testament to his consistent ability to control games and create scoring opportunities.

16. Neymar Jr. – 244

Neymar Jr. looks on during the match between Al-Hilal and Riyadh at Prince Faisal Bin Fahad on 15 September 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh

Full name: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior Date of birth: 5 February 1992

5 February 1992 Place of birth: Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil

Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil Age: 32 years old (as of October 2024)

Over his career at Santos, Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal, Neymar has won numerous league titles and a Champions League with Barcelona. His 244 assists reflect his vision and ability to break down defences with dribbling and passing. Neymar has also been a key figure for Brazil, winning a Copa América and Olympic gold medal.

17. Xavi Hernández – 242

Xavi Hernández looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Camp Nou on 14 September 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: David Ramos

Full name: Xavier Hernández Creus

Xavier Hernández Creus Date of birth: 25 January 1980

25 January 1980 Place of birth: Terrassa, Spain

Terrassa, Spain Age: 44 years old (as of October 2024)

Xavi Hernández is regarded as one of the greatest football players ever. He spent most of his career at Barcelona, winning numerous La Liga and Champions League titles. Xavi was also instrumental in Spain's dominance, helping the national team win the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships.

18. Zlatan Ibrahimović – 227

Full name: Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimović Date of birth: 3 October 1981

3 October 1981 Place of birth: Malmö, Sweden

Malmö, Sweden Age: 43 years old (as of October 2024)

Zlatan Ibrahimović has also accumulated 227 assists throughout his career. Ibrahimović played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan.

19. David Silva – 225

David Silva celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Full name: David Josué Jiménez Silva

David Josué Jiménez Silva Date of birth: 8 January 1986

8 January 1986 Place of birth: Arguineguín, Spain

Arguineguín, Spain Age: 38 years old (as of October 2024)

David Silva was one of his generation's most consistent and creative midfielders. Silva registered 225 assists throughout his career and was instrumental in Spain’s 2010 World Cup and two European Championship victories.

20. Karim Benzema – 201

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland on June 28, 2021. Photo: Daniel Mihailescu - Pool

Full name: Karim Mostafa Benzema

Karim Mostafa Benzema Date of birth: 19 December 1987

19 December 1987 Place of birth: Lyon, France

Lyon, France Age: 36 years old (as of October 2024)

Karim Benzema's 201 assists demonstrate his ability to contribute as a goal scorer and a creator for his teammates. He is known for his technical ability, vision, and intelligence in the final third. He played most of his career at Real Madrid, winning numerous La Liga and five Champions League titles.

Who has the highest assist between Messi and Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi holds the record for most assists over Cristiano Ronaldo. As of 2024, Messi has recorded 400 career assists, while Ronaldo has 273. Messi’s superior playmaking ability, especially during his time at Barcelona, has earned him recognition as one of the best at providing crucial passes.

Who assisted Ronaldo the most?

Karim Benzema is the player who has provided the most assistance to Cristiano Ronaldo. During their time together at Real Madrid, Benzema assisted Ronaldo 47 times across various competitions, forming a highly effective partnership.

These players hold the record for the most assists in football history, highlighting their exceptional skills and passion for the game. From Lionel Messi’s consistent brilliance to the visionary genius of Ferenc Puskás, these players have elevated the art of creating goals. Their contributions underscore the importance of teamwork and creativity in football.

