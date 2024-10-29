Who has the most assists in football history? Top 20 players with the highest number
Ever wondered who has the most assists in football history? From legendary names like Lionel Messi to Ferenc Puskás, these playmakers have carved their legacies by assisting and scoring countless goals. Discover the top players with the highest number of assists throughout their careers.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Who has the most assists in football history?
- 1. Ferenc Puskás – 404
- 2. Lionel Messi – 400
- 3. Pelé – 369
- 4. Johan Cruyff – 358
- 5. Thomas Müller – 303
- 6. Luis Figo – 283
- 7. Kevin De Bruyne – 286
- 8. Luis Suárez – 277
- 9. Ryan Giggs – 277
- 10. Cristiano Ronaldo – 273
- 11. Ángel Di María – 264
- 12. Mesut Özil – 258
- 13. David Beckham – 256
- 14. Franck Ribéry – 256
- 15. Cesc Fàbregas – 253
- 16. Neymar Jr. – 244
- 17. Xavi Hernández – 242
- 18. Zlatan Ibrahimović – 227
- 19. David Silva – 225
- 20. Karim Benzema – 201
- Who has the highest assist between Messi and Ronaldo?
- Who assisted Ronaldo the most?
To compile the list of the most assists in football history, historical records, official statistics, and recognised football databases were undertaken. We used data from reliable sources such as FIFA, UEFA, Opta Sports, and Transfermarkt. It is worth noting that these are the figures at the time of writing, with many of the players in this list still at the top of their game.
Who has the most assists in football history?
A soccer assist is a pass that leads directly to a goal. FIFA first recorded this metric in 1994, and it's now become one of the most commonly used stats in the global game. Below is a list of the most assists in soccer history.
|Rank
|Player
|Number of assists
|1
|Ferenc Puskás
|404
|2
|Lionel Messi
|400
|3
|Pelé
|369
|4
|Johan Cruyff
|358
|5
|Thomas Müller
|303
|6
|Luis Figo
|283
|7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|286
|8
|Luis Suárez
|277
|9
|Ryan Giggs
|277
|10
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|273
|11
|Ángel Di María
|264
|12
|Mesut Özil
|258
|13
|David Beckham
|256
|14
|Franck Ribéry
|256
|15
|Cesc Fàbregas
|253
|16
|Neymar Jr.
|244
|17
|Xavi Hernández
|242
|18
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|227
|19
|David Silva
|225
|20
|Karim Benzema
|211
1. Ferenc Puskás – 404
- Full name: Ferenc Purczeld Biró
- Date of birth: 2 April 1927
- Place of birth: Budapest, Hungary
- Age (deceased): Passed away on 17 November 2006, aged 79
Ferenc Puskás was a Hungarian footballer known for his exceptional scoring ability and creative playmaking. Puskás was a pivotal figure for both Budapest Honvéd and Real Madrid. The footballer's assists record is impressive because of his remarkable vision, which complemented his ability to score 700+ goals.
2. Lionel Messi – 400
- Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi
- Date of birth: 24 June 1987
- Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina
- Age: 37 years old (as of October 2024)
Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest footballers in history, renowned for his dribbling, playmaking, and goal-scoring. He spent 17 years at Barcelona, setting records for the most goals (672) and assists (305) in club history. Lionel Messi has won 8 Ballon d'Or titles, 35 trophies at Barcelona, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.
3. Pelé – 369
- Full name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento
- Date of birth: 23 October 1940
- Place of birth: Três Corações, Brazil
- Age (deceased): Passed away on 29 December 2022
Pelé is a Brazilian football icon known for his scoring prowess, over 1,000 career goals, and his vision on the pitch, leading to an outstanding 369 assists. Playing primarily for Santos, Pelé won multiple league titles, two Copa Libertadores, and three FIFA World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970).
4. Johan Cruyff – 358
- Full name: Hendrik Johannes Cruijff
- Date of birth: 25 April 1947
- Place of birth: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Age (deceased): Passed away on 24 March 2016
Johan Cruyff revolutionised football both as a player and manager. Known for his role in developing “Total Football,” Cruyff was an outstanding playmaker for Ajax and Barcelona, contributing 358 assists in his career. He won multiple league titles and European Cups and was named European Footballer of the Year three times.
5. Thomas Müller – 303
- Full name: Thomas Müller
- Date of birth: 13 September 1989
- Place of birth: Weilheim, Germany
- Age: 35 years old (as of October 2024)
Thomas Müller is renowned for his unique playing style, often called a "Raumdeuter" or "space interpreter." His vision and positioning have made him one of the most consistent playmakers, with 303 assists for Bayern Munich and Germany. Müller has won multiple Bundesliga titles, Champions League trophies, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.
6. Luis Figo – 283
- Full name: Luís Filipe Madeira Caeiro Figo
- Date of birth: 4 November 1972
- Place of birth: Almada, Portugal
- Age: 51 years old (as of October 2024)
Luis Figo was one of Portugal's greatest footballers, known for his dribbling and passing ability. Figo played for top clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, and accumulated 283 assists throughout his career.
7. Kevin De Bruyne – 286
- Full name: Kevin De Bruyne
- Date of birth: 28 June 1991
- Place of birth: Drongen, Belgium
- Age: 33 years old (as of October 2024)
Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, renowned for his exceptional vision and precision passing. He has been pivotal for Manchester City, helping the team win multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League. De Bruyne’s creativity has led to 286 assists and consistently ranked among the top assist providers in Europe.
8. Luis Suárez – 277
- Full name: Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz
- Date of birth: 24 January 1987
- Place of birth: Salto, Uruguay
- Age: 37 years old (as of October 2024)
Luis Suárez, known for his tenacity and goal-scoring ability, has also provided 277 assists throughout his career. Playing for clubs like Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid, Suárez won numerous league titles and a Champions League.
9. Ryan Giggs – 277
- Full name: Ryan Joseph Giggs
- Date of birth: 29 November 1973
- Place of birth: Cardiff, Wales
- Team: Manchester United
Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. A one-club man, Giggs spent his entire career at Manchester United, where he won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.
10. Cristiano Ronaldo – 273
- Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
- Date of birth: 5 February 1985
- Place of birth: Funchal, Madeira, Portugal
- Age: 39 years old (as of October 2024)
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers in history, known for his scoring and playmaking. With 273 assists and over 800 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards and multiple league titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.
11. Ángel Di María – 264
- Full name: Ángel Fabián Di María
- Date of birth: 14 February 1988
- Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina
- Age: 36 years old (as of October 2024)
Ángel Di María is known for his speed, dribbling, and exceptional crossing ability. Over his career, he has played for top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, and now Benfica. Di María has won multiple league titles and a Champions League title with Real Madrid. He was pivotal in Argentina’s Copa América 2021 and 2022 World Cup victories.
12. Mesut Özil – 258
- Full name: Mesut Özil
- Date of birth: 15 October 1988
- Place of birth: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
- Age: 36 years old (as of October 2024)
Mesut Özil was renowned for his vision, passing, and creativity in midfield. He was a key player for Real Madrid, where he won a La Liga title, and Arsenal, where he lifted multiple FA Cups. Özil also helped Germany win the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
13. David Beckham – 256
- Full name: David Robert Joseph Beckham
- Date of birth: 2 May 1975
- Place of birth: London, England
- Age: 49 years old (as of October 2024)
David Beckham is a global football icon known for his exceptional crossing and free-kick ability. Beckham spent his career at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and PSG. He has won numerous titles, including six Premier League trophies and a Champions League. His 256 assists highlight his precision on the ball.
14. Franck Ribéry – 256
- Full name: Franck Henry Pierre Ribéry
- Date of birth: 7 April 1983
- Place of birth: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
- Age: 41 years old (as of October 2024)
Franck Ribéry was a crucial figure for Bayern Munich, where his dribbling, speed, and crossing made him one of the best wingers of his generation. The football player won multiple Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title with Bayern. Ribéry's 256 assists underline his consistent ability to create chances, which made him a key figure in Bayern’s dominance during the 2010s.
15. Cesc Fàbregas – 253
- Full name: Francesc Fàbregas Soler
- Date of birth: 4 May 1987
- Place of birth: Arenys de Mar, Spain
- Age: 37 years old (as of October 2024)
Cesc Fàbregas was one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation. He was influential for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea, winning league titles in England and Spain, a World Cup, and two European Championships with Spain. His 253 assists are a testament to his consistent ability to control games and create scoring opportunities.
16. Neymar Jr. – 244
- Full name: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior
- Date of birth: 5 February 1992
- Place of birth: Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil
- Age: 32 years old (as of October 2024)
Over his career at Santos, Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal, Neymar has won numerous league titles and a Champions League with Barcelona. His 244 assists reflect his vision and ability to break down defences with dribbling and passing. Neymar has also been a key figure for Brazil, winning a Copa América and Olympic gold medal.
17. Xavi Hernández – 242
- Full name: Xavier Hernández Creus
- Date of birth: 25 January 1980
- Place of birth: Terrassa, Spain
- Age: 44 years old (as of October 2024)
Xavi Hernández is regarded as one of the greatest football players ever. He spent most of his career at Barcelona, winning numerous La Liga and Champions League titles. Xavi was also instrumental in Spain's dominance, helping the national team win the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships.
18. Zlatan Ibrahimović – 227
- Full name: Zlatan Ibrahimović
- Date of birth: 3 October 1981
- Place of birth: Malmö, Sweden
- Age: 43 years old (as of October 2024)
Zlatan Ibrahimović has also accumulated 227 assists throughout his career. Ibrahimović played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan.
19. David Silva – 225
- Full name: David Josué Jiménez Silva
- Date of birth: 8 January 1986
- Place of birth: Arguineguín, Spain
- Age: 38 years old (as of October 2024)
David Silva was one of his generation's most consistent and creative midfielders. Silva registered 225 assists throughout his career and was instrumental in Spain’s 2010 World Cup and two European Championship victories.
20. Karim Benzema – 201
- Full name: Karim Mostafa Benzema
- Date of birth: 19 December 1987
- Place of birth: Lyon, France
- Age: 36 years old (as of October 2024)
Karim Benzema's 201 assists demonstrate his ability to contribute as a goal scorer and a creator for his teammates. He is known for his technical ability, vision, and intelligence in the final third. He played most of his career at Real Madrid, winning numerous La Liga and five Champions League titles.
Who has the highest assist between Messi and Ronaldo?
Lionel Messi holds the record for most assists over Cristiano Ronaldo. As of 2024, Messi has recorded 400 career assists, while Ronaldo has 273. Messi’s superior playmaking ability, especially during his time at Barcelona, has earned him recognition as one of the best at providing crucial passes.
Who assisted Ronaldo the most?
Karim Benzema is the player who has provided the most assistance to Cristiano Ronaldo. During their time together at Real Madrid, Benzema assisted Ronaldo 47 times across various competitions, forming a highly effective partnership.
These players hold the record for the most assists in football history, highlighting their exceptional skills and passion for the game. From Lionel Messi’s consistent brilliance to the visionary genius of Ferenc Puskás, these players have elevated the art of creating goals. Their contributions underscore the importance of teamwork and creativity in football.
Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the best Muslim football players in the world. Many Muslim football players have been contributing to the sporting industry for a long time.
Football is one of the most captivating sports in the world and includes players from all nationalities, races, and religions. Numerous Muslim players have risen to the pinnacle of football over the years. Read on to discover some of the best Muslim football players worldwide.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com