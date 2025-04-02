Sterling Bank Set to Refund Transfer Fee Charges to Customers

With immediate effect, Sterling Bank's new policy will remove fees for online transfers for all local transactions conducted via its mobile app

Additionally, the bank promises to reimburse all clients who paid transfer fees for transactions they made online that day

The bank responded to an X user who expressed skepticism about the new policy's adoption by stating that it went into effect on April 1st, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Sterling Bank announced a new development that will see the bank will eliminate fees on online transfers for all local transactions made through its mobile app, with immediate effect.

Sterling Bank stated that it kicked off the free transfer policy by 8:00AM of April 1st 2025. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The bank also says it will reimburse all customers who were charged transfer fees on online transactions made on that day.

Replying to an X user who doubted the implementation of the new policy, the bank stated that it kicked off the new policy by 8:00AM of April 1st 2025.

It stated,

“We kicked this off @ 8:00 AM this morning. But #WorryLess, we will refund our lovelies who were charged transfer fees between midnight and 8:00 AM today.”

The bank emplasized that it will not take any money for itself based on transaction done on mobile app (Online), Interbank transfer as well as on ATM Card Issuance.

Sterling Bank Announces Name Change

The development occured as Shareholders of Sterling Bank have approved to convert from a core banking business to a holding company.

The shareholders of the bank agreed to transfer their investment into the HoldCo, which will become a parent company.

Checks on the Nigerian Exchange show over 28,790,418,124 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each in the issued and paid-up share capital of Sterling Bank held by the Scheme Shareholders were transferred to Sterling Financial Holdings Company Limited.

This will hand investors who held the transferred shares in Sterling Bank the same volume of shares in the HoldCo.

A statement from Sterling bank shows the shareholders believe their decision will pave the way to make the company a dominant force in the financial market. Aside from banking, Sterling Bank operates a pension fund and an Islamic bank subsidiary.

The bank emplasized that it will not take any money for itself based on transaction done via various channels. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Embracing a Holdco structure confers Sterling Bank the leverage to make inroads into other sectors within financial services apart from commercial banking.

Pension, asset management, payments, and fintech are gaining traction among banks and offer opportunities for diversification as competition for interest income, which accounts for the majority of the banking industry's revenue, heats up.

Nigerian bank apologises for poor network

Legit.ng reported that Sterling Bank was compelled to open its doors on a Saturday, September 7, 2024, an unusual move for the institution, which typically observes a closed weekend.

The bank, in a statement, said that all its branches were open for customers this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The decision follows several days of service disruptions that left customers unable to carry out financial transactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng