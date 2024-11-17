Full LGA Results: How Aiyedatiwa Defeated Agboola Ajayi in Ondo Governorship Election
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Akure, Ondo state - Voting in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election ended on Saturday, November 16.
Since voting concluded on the election day, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been collating the results as they trickled in from the various local government areas (LGAs).
The 'Ondo Decides' 2024 election has generated interest, with Nigerians closely following the developments. In the same vein, Nigeria's most popular digital media platform, Legit.ng, has been providing timely updates.
After sorting and counting, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) triumphed in all 18 LGAs in the just-concluded Ondo election.
Aiyedatiwa secured a commanding total of 366,781 votes, leaving his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), far behind with 117,835 votes.
Below is the full results obtained by the three main political parties in all the 18 LGAs of Ondo state:
|LGA
|PDP
|APC
|Ese-Odo
|7,814
|14,511
|Odigbo
|9,348
|26,683
|Ilaje
|3,632
|24,474
|Akoko North-East
|5,072
|25,657
|Akoko North-West
|5,502
|25,010
|Akoko South-East
|2,692
|12,140
|Akoko South-West
|5,517
|29,700
|Akure North
|5,787
|14,451
|Akure South
|17,926
|32,969
|Idanre
|8,940
|9,114
|Ifedore
|5,897
|14,157
|Ile Oluji/Okeigbo
|4,442
|16,600
|Irele
|6,601
|17,117
|Okitipupa
|10,233
|26,811
|Ondo East
|2,843
|8,163
|Ondo West
|6,387
|20,755
|Ose
|4,472
|16,555
|Owo
|4,740
|31,914
|Total
|117,835
|366,781
The collation of the above results was supervised by top INEC officials at the agency's collation centre in Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo state.
Read more on Ondo election 2024:
- INEC adjourns collation of Ondo state election 2024 results
- Ondo election: Winner to emerge soon as INEC uploads 99% results to IREV portal
- Ondo election results: How APC, PDP stand as INEC announces scores in 15 LGAs
Ondo: Prophet predicts how governor will emerge
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Valentine Ifedayo predicted that the integrity of the 2024 Ondo state governorship election would be challenged in court.
In a video, Ondo-born Prophet Ifedayo stated that legal battles are likely to follow the election. The cleric asked Nigerians to expect multiple court cases after the election.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.