Akure, Ondo state - Voting in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election ended on Saturday, November 16.

Since voting concluded on the election day, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been collating the results as they trickled in from the various local government areas (LGAs).

The 'Ondo Decides' 2024 election has generated interest, with Nigerians closely following the developments. In the same vein, Nigeria's most popular digital media platform, Legit.ng, has been providing timely updates.

After sorting and counting, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) triumphed in all 18 LGAs in the just-concluded Ondo election.

Aiyedatiwa secured a commanding total of 366,781 votes, leaving his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), far behind with 117,835 votes.

Below is the full results obtained by the three main political parties in all the 18 LGAs of Ondo state:

LGA PDP APC Ese-Odo 7,814 14,511 Odigbo 9,348 26,683 Ilaje 3,632 24,474 Akoko North-East 5,072 25,657 Akoko North-West 5,502 25,010 Akoko South-East 2,692 12,140 Akoko South-West 5,517 29,700 Akure North 5,787 14,451 Akure South 17,926 32,969 Idanre 8,940 9,114 Ifedore 5,897 14,157 Ile Oluji/Okeigbo 4,442 16,600 Irele 6,601 17,117 Okitipupa 10,233 26,811 Ondo East 2,843 8,163 Ondo West 6,387 20,755 Ose 4,472 16,555 Owo 4,740 31,914 Total 117,835 366,781

The collation of the above results was supervised by top INEC officials at the agency's collation centre in Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo state.

