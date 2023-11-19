Global site navigation

DJ Livia’s age, real name, nationality, parents, net worth

by  Isaac Wangethi

DJ Livia is a young hip-hop DJ and music producer from the United States. She rose to stardom as a dance crew member of The Chi-Town Finest Breakers, also known as The Monster Kids, alongside her older siblings. Her father formed the group. What is DJ Livia's age? Get to learn more fun facts about the up-and-coming DJ.

DJ Livia performs onstage at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
Source: Getty Images

DJ Livia began DJing at the age of seven, having been trained by her father. She gained initial recognition as a DJ after sharing her videos on her Instagram page, which went viral. She is under Bobby Dee Presents Management.

Profile summary

Real nameOlivia Borjas
NicknameDJ Livia
GenderFemale
Date of birth23 June 2007
Age16 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, United States
Current residenceChicago, Illinois, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMexican-Filipina
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'
Height in centimetres152
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherHenry Borjas
MotherSaidy
Siblings5
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionDJ, music producer
Net worth$2 million
Instagram@iamdjlivia
Facebook@iamdjlivia

What is DJ Livia's age?

The music producer is 16 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 June 2007. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is an American citizen of Mexican-Filipina descent.

She was born Olivia Borjas in Chicago, Illinois, United States, to her parents, Saidy and Henry Borjas. DJ Livia's dad is a DJ known as DJ West Side. He is also the founder of The Monster Kids dance group. When she was little, her family was homeless, and they all lived in their car.

DJ Livia attends the 2017 Samsung Charity Gala at Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.
Source: Getty Images

The DJ has five older siblings—three brothers and two sisters. Their names are Bgirl Spinderella, Bboy E-Fresh, Bboy Ozzy, Bboy Turbo and Bgirl. Two of her siblings are DJs, DJ Precious and DJ E-Fresh.

Career

Olivia is a DJ, entrepreneur, and music producer. She began her career as a DJ at the age of seven. She first gained fame as a part of a breakdancing group, The Chi-Town Finest Breakers, aka The Monster Kids, with her siblings.

The group competed in several dancing competitions. In 2016, they participated in America's Got Talent competitions and were called the coolest family worldwide by Simon Cowell.

She and her siblings also helped her dad teach kids, teens, and adults in Chicago, Illinois, United States, how to break dance. She has appeared in several shows, such as America's Got Talent, The Ellen De Generes Show, and Extra.

Olivia discovered she was more to music than dance, so she requested her father to teach her how to DJ. She blends hip-hop music, creating a unique sound for her audience. She has worked with hip-hop celebrities such as Rick Ross and DJ Khaled. Olivia has also performed at private events for stars such as Shaquille O'Neal and Kim Kardashian.

In 2018, she performed at North and Penelope's joint birthday parties, mixing some of the best songs from Kanye West's album, Ye. Kanye shared the video of her mixing on his Twitter account, which went viral. According to her Instagram profile, she is an official DJ for the Kardashians.

The hip-hop DJ is also an entrepreneur. She runs a clothing line selling T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and more.

What is DJ Livia's net worth?

According to Popular Bio and The Shahab, the American DJ has an alleged net worth of $2 million. On the other hand, Buzz Learn alleges his net worth to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a DJ and dancer.

Fast facts about DJ Livia

  1. Who is DJ Livia? She is an American DJ and entrepreneur.
  2. How old is DJ Livia? She is 16 years old as of 2023.
  3. Where is DJ Livia from? She hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
  4. Who are DJ Livia's parents? Her mother is Saidy, and her dad is Henry Borjas, aka DJ West Side.
  5. What is DJ Livia's real name? Her real name is Olivia Borjas.
  6. What is DJ Livia's nationality? She is an American national.
  7. What is DJ Livia's ethnicity? The DJ is of Mexican-Filipina descent.

Olivia Barjos is a teenage hip-hop DJ and entrepreneur from the United States. Despite DJ Livia's age, she has made remarkable achievements in the entertainment scene. The DJ has worked for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Byron Allen's wife, Jennifer Lucas. She is a television show producer known for her projects, including Replicas, Boss Level and 47 Meters Down. Her husband is a TV producer and comedian.

Jennifer Lucas was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an executive producer at her husband's entertainment company, Entertainment Studios. Jennifer is a mother of three, two daughters and a son.

Source: Legit.ng

