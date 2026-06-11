A lady has shared her observations online following the Service of Songs held for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

She spoke about the actor’s friends and family who were in attendance and drew conclusions about his personality

Friends, family, and fans of the late Nollywood actor have been taking turns to pay tribute to him after his death broke hearts

A lady took to social media after attending the memorial gathering organised for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The event, known as a Service of Songs, drew several attendees who came to honour his memory.

Lady observes large crowd at Alexx Ekubo memorial, comments on his character. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Lady speaks about late Alexx Ekubo's personality

Following the occasion, she posted her thoughts online and what she noticed during the proceedings.

The lady, identified on the platform X as @Mildred, recalled the turnout she witnessed at the venue.

She noted the presence of many individuals who turned up for the actor and commented on the love shown towards him.

According to her, the large attendance convinced her that he was regarded with affection by those around him.

She also reflected on his character and noted that his actions during life left a strong impact on others.

Her post concluded with a farewell message wishing him peace.

Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo’s personality. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"Oh Alex Ekubo. People came out for you! Truly you were a kind man! You rest in bosom with God! Your story lives on! People loved him! Go well Alex."

During the same period, tributes continued to pour in from different quarters.

People who knew the actor closely, along with members of his family and a wider circle of admirers, expressed their grief publicly.

Each group shared messages that recalled his impact and the sense of loss his passing created.

Reactions as lady mourns Alexx Ekubo

The comments that circulated amongst Nigerians after the actor's death revealed how deeply his absence affected many who followed his work and life.

Those who attended the Service of Songs included close associates and relatives of the deceased.

@Achisco London said:

"God please give Alex a second chance let 18 be a miracle for Alex oh Lord please please please please please my heavenly Father please have mercy and give your son Alex a second chance."

@yung lhamar said:

"Alex story was jxt like Clinton's in treasure in the sky, always trying to make people happy but was going through a lot."

@It’s vivirow said:

"When I saw my mom died in front of me, that day made me know there is nothing in this life, all her expensive clothes and jewelries she doesn't joke with is just kept closed in her wardrobe, life is truly a vanity."

@Temple Quality Paint said:

"That's why everyone needs to give their life to Jesus Christ in every way of their life, character, behavior, attitude, words, thoughts cos there's no time, we are in perilous time, get ready and keep ur legs set for when the whistle is blown u go."

@Amadiva’s stitches reacted:

"Funny how you will be regretting your actions and willing to let go of everything because he was preaching, immediately you go outside, devil comes back."

@Icenelly said:

"90% of those stars listening to him have grudges they will take to their graves. These people don't forgive."

@MatchWithVicky said:

"I wanted to forgive because I was touch by the preaching but when I enter the comments sections omg I take my forgiveness back."

@ENUGU ONLY DAUGHTER reacted:

"Make I forgive my uncle from my father’s side keh. Him no do me anything oh Buh I no go forgive any uncle from my fathers side."

@Sasha Pearl reacted:

"My ex left me 3 yrs relationship after multiple abortionn for him and got married to another girl he met few months, I was angry and filled with bitterness. One lady told me to let go and it might be God’s plan for me."

See the post below:

Lady shares last chat with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications.

In her post, she shared a screenshot of their last chat and opened up about when they first met in 2016 at a movie set.

Source: Legit.ng