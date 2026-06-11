Nursing salaries in Nigeria range widely, with government hospitals offering structured pay while private and corporate employers provide far higher earnings

The type of employer and level of qualification are the biggest factors shaping how much nurses take home each month

From entry-level clinics to international NGOs, opportunities for Nigerian nurses vary greatly, reflecting both local challenges and global demand

The estimated salary of nurses in Nigeria depends on the employer, qualification, and years of experience.

While government hospitals pay under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), private and corporate employers often offer much higher wages.

Nigerian nurse salary reflects employer type and qualification. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Average nurse salary in Nigeria

1. General average: ₦100,000 – ₦250,000 per month

2. Top-tier employers: ₦300,000 – ₦600,000+ per month

Public vs Private sector nursing salaries

1. Federal Government Hospitals: ₦80,000 – ₦200,000

2. State Government Hospitals: ₦60,000 – ₦150,000

3. Private Hospitals (Top-tier): ₦200,000 – ₦500,000

4. Oil & Gas Clinics: ₦300,000 – ₦600,000+

5. International NGOs: ₦250,000 – ₦550,000

6. Teaching Hospitals: ₦100,000 – ₦280,000

Salary by employer tier

1. Entry-level employers (small clinics, state hospitals): ₦50,000 – ₦120,000 monthly (₦600,000 – ₦1,440,000 annually)

2. Mid-tier employers (federal hospitals, mid-size private): ₦120,000 – ₦250,000 monthly (₦1,440,000 – ₦3,000,000 annually)

3. Top-tier employers (premium private, oil & gas, NGOs): ₦300,000 – ₦600,000+ monthly (₦3,600,000 – ₦7,200,000+ annually)

Salary by qualification

1. School of Nursing Certificate (RN/SRN): ₦70,000 – ₦200,000

2. Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc): ₦120,000 – ₦300,000

3. Midwifery Certificate (RM): ₦100,000 – ₦250,000

4. Postgraduate Diploma: ₦150,000 – ₦350,000

5. Master of Science in Nursing: ₦200,000 – ₦450,000

6. Doctor of Nursing Practice / PhD: ₦300,000 – ₦600,000

7. International Certifications (NCLEX, NMC CBT): ₦500,000 – ₦2,000,000+

Factors shaping nursing salaries in Nigeria

1. Brain Drain: Migration to the UK, Canada, and the US for better pay.

2. Healthcare Worker Shortage: Demand drives salaries higher in private and corporate sectors.

3. Private Sector Investment: Premium hospitals and corporate clinics offer competitive packages.

According to Profolio and Fellow Nurses, nursing salaries in Nigeria are shaped by employer type, qualification, and sector. Government hospitals provide stability and benefits, but private hospitals, oil and gas companies, and international NGOs offer far higher pay.

Nurses with advanced qualifications or international certifications can unlock premium opportunities both locally and abroad.

Federal government nurse salary in Nigeria follows CONHESS structure. Photo credit: Juanmonimo/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

University lecturers’ salary after minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that University lecturers in Nigeria have emerged among the lowest paid in Africa, with professors earning an average of $366 (about N500,000) monthly. This figure is far behind their peers in other African countries, according to findings by The PUNCH.

Data on salaries of professors with less than 10 years on the professorial cadre in African public universities show a stark contrast. While a Nigerian professor earns about $4,400 annually, a South African professor takes home $57,471 yearly — more than 13 times higher. According to Nigeria’s Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS), lecturers’ pay varies by rank. See list here.

Source: Legit.ng