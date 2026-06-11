AEF has proposed a healthcare facility and financial support for Nigeria's retired military personnel

The proposal includes a security summit addressing West Africa's pressing security challenges

Legislators show increased focus on veterans' welfare with the upcoming Veterans Federation Bill public hearing

Abuja, FCT - The Africa Economic Forum (AEF) has presented a proposal to Nigeria’s National Assembly aimed at improving the welfare of retired military personnel, including plans for a healthcare facility in Abuja and a programme designed to reduce living costs for veterans.

A statement made available to Legit.ng indicates that the proposal was outlined during a meeting between an AEF delegation, led by Chief Engagement Officer Dr Hope Uweja, and the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Air Force, Hon. Rufus Ojuawo, in Abuja.

Veterans Bill Hearing Set as Nigerian Lawmakers Receive Welfare Plan from Economic Forum

Source: UGC

According to Uweja, the initiative includes the development of a health services centre for retired service members and a “Senior Life Programme” intended to strengthen veterans’ financial wellbeing by providing access to goods and services at discounted rates.

Security summit proposed

The proposal also calls for a security summit focused on the Sahel region, reflecting growing concerns over security challenges across West Africa and the need for closer collaboration with the armed forces.

Uweja said the projects would be financed through a blended funding model, allowing governments, private sector organisations and other stakeholders to support specific aspects of the programme based on their interests and priorities.

“The proposal will draw funding through the blended financing mechanism, allowing various stakeholders to contribute on aspects they consider of interest and peculiarities,” he said.

House committee reacts

Responding on behalf of the committee chairman, Ojuawo, a retired Air Vice Marshal, welcomed the proposal and described it as timely.

His remarks come as the House of Representatives advances work on a proposed Veterans Federation Bill, legislation intended to address longstanding welfare concerns affecting former members of the armed forces.

Ojuawo invited the AEF to participate in the bill’s public hearing and contribute to discussions on veterans’ welfare reforms.

The public hearing on the Veterans Federation Bill is scheduled for Monday, 15 June 2026. The proposal’s reception by lawmakers suggests growing legislative attention to veterans’ healthcare, economic security and post-service support in Nigeria.

Veterans Bill Hearing Set as Nigerian Lawmakers Receive Welfare Plan from Economic Forum

Source: Twitter

House of Reps finally passes state police bill

In another report, members of the House of Representatives have passed constitutional amendments to establish state police in Nigeria. The federal lawmakers also postponed other constitutional amendments to another legislative session.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said 289 members voted in favour, one member abstained, while no lawmaker voted against it. 290 members participated in the manual voting process conducted by the House on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police and for Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026,” was approved during consideration at the Committee of the Whole. The bill scaled through after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in its favour.

Source: Legit.ng