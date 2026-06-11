Abia State Governor Alex Otti reportedly reached out immediately to Alexx Ekubo’s family after news of his death

Pastor Eno Jerry reveals emotional details of the governor’s calls to the late actor’s wife and mother

Government pledges road repairs, financial assistance, and security ahead of the actor’s burial in Arochukwu

Abia Governor Alex Otti has extended a hand of support to the family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his passing.

The development was revealed during the actor’s service of songs held in Lagos, where family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to honour his memory ahead of his burial.

According to Pastor Eno Jerry, who spoke at the event, the governor was affected upon learning of Alexx Ekubo’s passing. He wasted no time in reaching out to the grieving family.

Alex Otti extends a hand of support to the family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his passing. Photos: Alex Otti/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry recounted that Otti’s response was swift, describing how the state leader made direct contact with the actor’s immediate family.

She explained that one of his first actions was to place phone calls to both the actor’s wife and his mother to express condolences and offer support.

“When the news got to His Excellency’s attention, it met him with a lot of shock and sadness. As soon as he heard about Alex, he swung into action,” she said.

During her remarks, the cleric also highlighted Alexx Ekubo’s strong connection to his roots in Abia State, describing him as someone who consistently expressed pride in his heritage.

She noted that the late actor often celebrated his culture publicly, especially through his social media platforms.

According to her, his final Instagram post reflected that great cultural pride, featuring content linked to his hometown, Arochukwu.

“Alex Ekubo was one man who was very proud of his state and his culture. If you go to his Instagram page, you’ll see that the last post he made was about his culture,” she said.

She added that his expression of love for his hometown remained a defining part of his public identity, making his passing even more emotional for those who shared that connection.

Further details shared at the service revealed that Governor Otti had also made several commitments to support the family ahead of the actor’s burial.

According to Pastor Jerry, the governor pledged to assist with the rehabilitation of the road leading to Arochukwu, the actor’s hometown, ensuring it is motorable before the burial ceremonies begin.

She also disclosed that financial assistance and security arrangements had been promised for family members, friends, colleagues, and other well-wishers expected to attend the final rites.

“He also pledged financial support and security for all those who will be coming for the burial in Arochukwu,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Governor Otti pledges to assist with the rehabilitation of the road leading to Arochukwu, the actor’s hometown. Photo: Alex Otti.

Source: Twitter

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room. Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng