Does Kareem Abdul Jabbar have a wife? A look at his relationships

Kareem Adbul-Jabbar is a former professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. He had a successful career but did not only make a name on the basketball court but also in his personal life due to his relationships. Does Kareem Abdul Jabbar have a wife?

Former professional basketball player Abdul-Jabbar. Photo: @kareemabduljabbar_33 on Instagram (modified by author)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been romantically involved with about five known women. He got married once and has five children. Does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have a wife now? Here is a look at his past relationships.

Full name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1947 Age 76 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Harlem, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 7’2” Height in centimetre 218 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Cora Lilian Father Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Sr. Relationship status Single Children 5 School Power Memorial Academy College University of California Los Angeles Profession Former NBA player Net worth $25 million Instagram @kareemabduljabbar_33 Twitter @kaj33 TikTok @kareemabduljabbar Facebook @kaj YouTube Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Who is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. to his parents Cora Lilian and Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Sr on 16 April 1947, in Harlem, New York, United States. He was the only child of the couple. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity currently residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

His made his debut in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on 18 October 1969 after he was drafted by Milwaukee Bucks. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975 and played 14 seasons before retiring in 1989. During his career that spanned two decades, he won six NBA championships and was the Most Value Player (MVP) six times.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s dating history

Kareem not only hit the headlines for his achievements in sports, but he was also in the spotlight for being in a few relationships with some high-profile personalities. Here are ladies the former professional basketball player has been romantically linked with.

Heather Hunter

Heather Hunter at the China Club in Chicago, Illinois, October 25, 1993. Photo: Paul Natkin

Heather Keisha Hunter is an American author, rapper, painter, and adult actress. The actress is believed to have been Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's girlfriend during the early stages of his career, and much is not known about their brief encounter.

Pam Grier

Pam Grier in an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

Was Pam Grier Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s spouse? Her relationship with the now-retired basketball star began in 1971 when he converted to Islam. The former couple got engaged but did not tie the knot because Pam Grier declined to convert to Islam. This is how she commented about her failed relationship with the former NBA icon,

But I couldn’t make him happy. He called off the wedding because he needed to be with a Muslim woman who was “prepared” for him. I said, “Prepared? Like a sandwich?”

Pamela Suzette Grier is an American singer and actress known for her roles in Jackie Brown, Ghost of Mars, Foxy Brown, and The Great North.

Janice Habiba Brown

Who is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's ex-wife? Her maiden name is Janice Brown, but she was named Habiba when she converted to Islam after marrying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971. Two years into their marriage, the duo separated in 1973 and remained married until 1978, when their divorce was finalised.

The former basketball player had three children with his ex-wife Janice Habiba Brown. His children with his ex-wife are Kareem, Sultana, and Habiba.

Cheryl Pistono

The retired basketballer reportedly met Cheryl Pistono in 1977 before his divorce. Cheryl convinced Kareem to file for divorce with Janice Habiba, and after the divorce was finalised, she started dating the former basketball player. They dated for approximately six years and then called it quits in 1984. Before they parted ways, they had a child, Amir Abdul-Jabbar, born in 1981.

Julye Olds

Kareem reportedly had a relationship with Julye Olds, from which he had his lastborn son Adam Abdul-Jabbar. Adam was born in 1992. They had a low-key relationship, and little is known about when they commenced and ended the relationship.

How many children does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have?

The former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player has five children with three women. He had his first three children, Kareem, Habiba Abdul-Jabbar, and Sultana, with his ex-wife Janice Habiba Brown. He welcomed his fourth child, Amir, with Cheryl Pistono and had his fifth child, Adam, with Julye Olds.

Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar currently married?

After divorcing Habiba, he is yet to tie the knot again. He has been in a few relationships, but none has culminated in marriage.

Fast facts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

How old is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? He is 76 years old as of 2023. He was born on 16 April 1947. Where is Kareem Adbul-Jabbar from? His hometown is Harlem, New York, United States, but he lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar known for? He is best recognised as a former professional basketball player. He played as a centre for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. How much is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar worth? His net worth is $25 million. Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar married? The retired basketball player is not married. Who are Kareem Adbul-Jabbar’s children? He has five children, Kareem, Habiba, Adam, Sultana, and Amir. Does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have a girlfriend? He is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment.

Does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have a wife? The former sports personality is not married and does not have a wife. However, he was in a few past relationships, which put him in the spotlight. He has been married once and has two baby mothers. The retired basketball player has five children.

