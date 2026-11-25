Belema Oil founder Tein Jack-Rich has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his birthday, praising his leadership, resilience and service to humanity

The oil businessman prayed for Atiku's good health, divine protection and strength to continue contributing to national and global development

Jack-Rich also expressed optimism about the former vice president's future, wishing him purposeful accomplishments and partnerships that would benefit future generations

Nigerian oil businessman and founder of Belema Oil, Tein T.S. Jack-Rich, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his birthday, describing his life as one marked by leadership, resilience and service to humanity.

Jack-Rich, in a birthday message issued in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, joined Atiku's family, friends, associates and millions of well-wishers across Nigeria in celebrating the former vice president.

Oil magnate Tein Jack-Rich celebrates Atiku Abubakar's birthday Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The businessman said the occasion offered an opportunity to recognise Atiku's achievements, strength of character and commitment to the greater good of humanity.

He said:

"On this auspicious occasion of your birthday, I join your family, friends, associates and millions of well-wishers across our great country in celebrating remarkable decades of your life, achievement, leadership, resilience and service to humanity."

Jack-Rich, who is also the president and founder of The Belema Foundation, said he was personally celebrating Atiku alongside his family.

He praised the former vice president's character and courage, describing his belief in humanity's greater good as worthy of recognition.

He said:

"Your Excellency, as November 25th comes again with another major milestone, I stand with my family to personally celebrate your strength, character, enduring courage and unwavering belief in the greater good of humanity, and above all, Almighty Allah's Mercy upon your journey."

The Belema Oil founder also prayed for Atiku's continued good health, divine protection and inner peace as he begins another year.

He said: "As you begin another fulfilling chapter, I pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with sound health, divine protection, inner peace, and revelation with clarity to achieve Allah's purpose in your heart, for the liberation of your people through renewed strength."

Jack-Rich further expressed optimism about Atiku's future accomplishments, particularly international partnerships that could create lasting benefits for humanity.

Jack-Rich has described Atiku Abubakar's life journey as one marked by leadership, achievement and service to humanity.

Source: Facebook

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the former vice president "purposeful accomplishments and historic global partnerships capable of transforming humanity's shared journey".

According to the oil businessman, such achievements would ensure that generations yet unborn recognise Atiku for his contributions to humanity.

He added:

"So that generations unborn will reference you as one of the world's best who lived for the good of humanity."

Jack-Rich also expressed confidence in what he described as the fulfilment of a shared destiny, wishing Atiku happiness, grace and abundant blessings in the years ahead.

He said:

"Permit me also to congratulate you in advance as you continue on course for the fulfilment of a shared destiny. My prayers are that the years ahead be filled with happiness, grace and abundant blessings."

He concluded by extending warm birthday wishes to the former vice president and expressing profound respect for him.

Tein Jack-Rich salutes Tinubu at 71

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tein Jack-Rich praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a selfless, genuine and positive-minded statesman.

According to the APC Presidential Campaign Council vice chairman fundraising committee, Tinubu has passion for growth, progress and development of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng