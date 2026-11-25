NDC spokesperson Abu Agada alleged that gunmen in a Hilux van opened fire on the party's campaign vehicles along Airport Road in Benin City

A supporter sustained critical injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment

Agada shared video footage of the scene, including images of blood stains on the campaign vehicles, in a post on X

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that armed men linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) attacked its campaign vehicles parked along Airport Road in Benin City, leaving one supporter critically wounded.

Abu Agada, a spokesperson for the NDC, made the allegation on X, where he also posted video footage showing the damaged vehicles and blood stains at the scene. He said the attack happened while the party's team was waiting by the roadside for its presidential candidate to arrive.

NDC accuses APC of sponsoring thug attacks on its supporters in Edo Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

According to Agada, the assailants arrived in a Hilux van and opened fire on the parked campaign vehicles. He identified the attackers as APC thugs.

Supporter hospitalised after Benin city attack

The NDC said one of its supporters was hit during the shooting and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The party did not give further details on the supporter's condition beyond describing it as critical.

No response from the APC had been included in the NDC's account of the incident.

The NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections is Peter Obi, who was ratified by the party on May 29, 2026, after resigning from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

See the video from the scene on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng