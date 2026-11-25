NDLEA dismantled an industrial methamphetamine lab in Enugu, arresting a 63-year-old Nigerian drug baron known as 'Over Size' and five Mexican meth specialists

The Mexican nationals entered Nigeria using forged South American passports after NDLEA turned them back at Abuja airport three weeks earlier

Agents recovered 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine worth $226.8 million alongside 6.68 tonnes of chemical precursors and industrial production equipment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu State - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has broken up an industrial methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu, arresting Nigerian drug baron Chuks Enoch Ezeike, 63, alongside five Mexican production specialists he smuggled into the country on forged passports.

The NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) called it one of the most carefully planned intelligence-led operations in the agency's history.

NDLEA dismantles an industrial meth lab in Enugu, arresting drug baron Chuks Ezeike and five Mexican specialists. Photo credit:@FemiBabafemi

Source: Twitter

Marwa disclosed the details at a press conference at the agency's national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued by NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, via his X handle @FemiBabafemi on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

How the seven-month operation unfolded

The agency's Special Operations Unit first identified Ezeike in April 2026 as a key figure in clandestine meth production, with links to Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, a Mexican cartel operative known for large-scale methamphetamine manufacture.

When intelligence confirmed five Mexican nationals were flying to Abuja on August 28, 2026, NDLEA coordinated with the Nigeria Immigration Service to deny them entry and return them to Mexico.

Ezeike had travelled from Enugu to Abuja to receive them that same day, a fact later confirmed by his own bank records showing a hotel payment.

Rather than abandoning the plan, Ezeike arranged an alternative route. The five Mexicans flew from Bogotá through Paris to Cotonou, where they swapped their genuine passports for forged Argentine, Colombian, and Chilean travel documents.

NDLEA monitored their crossing into Nigeria through the Seme Border Post on September 20 and 21, 2026, and this time deliberately allowed them in.

"We wanted the whole network: the meth specialist, the financier, the factory and the product. Sending them home a second time would only have postponed the problem," Marwa said.

Ezeike received the Mexicans in Lagos and later moved them to the San Savanna Oil Company complex at Kilometre ½ Abakaliki Expressway, Emene, Enugu, where he had built a fully equipped laboratory with on-site living quarters so the specialists would never need to be seen in public.

NDLEA operatives maintained surveillance on both the complex and Ezeike's hotel, Adig Suites, using drones and other intelligence tools through September and October.

The raid and what agents found

On November 11, 2026, more than 200 NDLEA personnel carried out simultaneous pre-dawn raids on both locations.

All five Mexicans were arrested inside the laboratory mid-production, while Ezeike was picked up in Room 106 of Adig Suites and taken to the complex, where he admitted ownership of the lab and confirmed he had brought the Mexicans to manufacture methamphetamine.

He also told agents the Mexicans had been due to leave Nigeria on November 13, two days after the raid.

Agents recovered 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $226.8 million, equivalent to N303.9 billion, as well as 6.68 tonnes of 20 types of chemical precursors including lead acetate, tartaric acid, and methylamine. Industrial equipment seized included four burners, two distillation units, two hydraulic presses, and two boilers.

Marwa said the arrests bring the total number of Mexican meth specialists held in Nigeria over the past four months to ten, following earlier laboratory raids in Ogun, Oyo, and Ebonyi states.

NDLEA uncovers biggest ever illegal meth factory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA uncovered and destroyed what it describes as Nigeria’s largest-ever illegal methamphetamine laboratory in Ogun state.

Authorities have arrested Nigerian suspects and foreign nationals allegedly linked to the major drug cartel operation.

The agency recovered large quantities of chemicals and assets while declaring a crackdown on international drug networks.

Source: Legit.ng